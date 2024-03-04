SHR and Cloudbeds partner to transform hospitality management

HOUSTON & SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHR, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the hotel industry, and Cloudbeds, the premier hospitality management software platform, proudly announce their collaboration aimed at elevating hotel management through the integration of Allora CRS (Windsurfer) and the Cloudbeds platform.

The collaboration between SHR and Cloudbeds marks a significant milestone in the hospitality technology landscape. By joining forces, both companies aim to deliver enhanced solutions that empower hoteliers to streamline operations, optimize revenue, and elevate the overall guest experience.

Key highlights of the partnership:

Integration of Allora CRS: The partnership will focus on seamlessly integrating Allora CRS into Cloudbeds' comprehensive hospitality management platform. This integration will provide hoteliers with a unified solution for central reservations, property management, and revenue management.

Advanced Connectivity: Hoteliers using Allora CRS and Cloudbeds' platform can expect advanced connectivity and real-time synchronization of data, ensuring accurate and up-to-date information across all aspects of their operations.

Heinrich Kessler, Chief Commercial Officer at SHR, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are thrilled to partner with Cloudbeds in bringing a new level of innovation to the hospitality industry. This collaboration represents a commitment to providing hoteliers with cutting-edge technology that simplifies their operations and enhances overall efficiency."

Sebastien Leitner, Vice President of Partnerships at Cloudbeds, added: "Cloudbeds is dedicated to empowering hoteliers with powerful, intuitive solutions. Teaming up with SHR and integrating the Allora CRS (Windsurfer) into our platform aligns with our mission to provide hoteliers with the tools they need to succeed in today's dynamic hospitality landscape."

About SHR:

SHR is an award-winning global specialist technology and service provider for the hotel sector. Allora, the world’s leading intelligent and automated hotel technology platform, is the flagship product of SHR. Allora empowers hotels and resorts to increase revenue and customer life-time value at every step of the guest journey through an integrated and automated product suite powered by AI. The platform includes CRS, IBEs, RMS, and CRM. Alongside Allora, SHR also offers services focusing on equipping the hotel industry with a unique competitive edge delivered through exceptional digital marketing services, smart websites, and consultancy. For more about SHR, visit www.shrgroup.com.

About Cloudbeds:

Cloudbeds is the leading platform powering hospitality, serving tens of thousands of lodging businesses in more than 150 countries worldwide. The award-winning Cloudbeds Platform is designed to deliver 360-value to hoteliers, seamlessly integrating built-in and marketplace solutions that increase revenue, streamline operations, and delight guests into a unified system. Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds has been named a top PMS, Hotel Management System and Channel Manager (2021-2024) by Hotel Tech Report, World's Best Hotel PMS Solutions Provider (2022) by World Travel Awards, and recognized in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 in 2023. For more information, visit www.cloudbeds.com.

