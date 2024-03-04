Soy Protein Ingredients Market to Reach $15.3 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Growing Demand for Plant-Based Proteins

Soy Protein Ingredients Market

Embracing plant-based diets, the soy protein concentrate segment, offering high protein content sourced from defatted &dehulled soybeans, dominates the market.

Various end-use industries have initiated the use of isolate forms of soy protein ingredients for improved results, owing to their higher protein content and lower carbohydrates.” — Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Soy protein ingredients Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The soy protein ingredients market was valued at $9,594.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach at $15,303.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

In 2020, the soy protein concentrate segment held a market share of over 50% overall. Defatted and dehulled soybean meal is the source of soy proteins. Three different high-protein commercial products are made from defatted and dehulled soybeans: soy flours, soy protein concentrates, and soy protein isolates. Because consumers are becoming more aware of the benefits of eating a diet high in protein, the global market for soy protein ingredients is now seeing tremendous expansion. Furthermore, the use of soy protein concentrate powder as a supplement has grown as a result of doctors' and dieticians' regular recommendations in response to a greater range of clients' requests for protein supplements in their diets. A nutritional supplement called soy protein concentrate is produced once the soy has been dehulled and defatted. Lower end concentrations include anything from 30% to 90% protein.

The availability of substitutes, such as whey protein components, and customers' growing preference for premium animal protein are some of the factors that are predicted to impede the market's expansion, though.

Conversely, the growing demand for plant-based animal feed and dietary supplements is anticipated to present prospective growth possibilities for the global market for soy protein components.

In order to postpone the impacts and problems of aging, the oldest age group takes the majority of food supplements, such as protein, vitamins, calcium, and other supplements.

Furthermore, the body's ability to produce red blood cells slows down with age, making people more vulnerable to a variety of illnesses and contributing to the rise in demand for protein-based foods. Although the need for protein in animal feed is fundamental and independent of age, knowledge of this need and the consequences of an animal's lack of it is still growing. Animals that are lacking in this nutrient may not be as hungry when they are young, consume less food, and develop their muscles more slowly, which will make them mature more slowly. It has been noted that older cows produce less milk and lose weight. As a result, the market for soy protein components is expanding due to the growing need for animal feed that is high in plant proteins.

Additionally, consumers who are health-conscious and active are favoring natural energy drinks over those with added sugar and caffeine. Certain nutrients and supplements included in protein components enhance athletic performance and metabolism. Sufficient nutrition is a necessary precondition for improving athletic performance, recuperating from exercise-induced weariness, and avoiding injuries. As a result, the market for soy protein components has expanded quickly due to the growing demand for plant-based proteins and their nutritional qualities.

The market for soy protein ingredients worldwide is divided into three segments: type, application, and region. It is divided into three categories based on type: soy flours, soy protein concentrates, and soy protein isolates. In 2020, the soy protein concentrate sector held a dominant position in the global market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The market is divided into categories based on application, including bakeries and confectioneries, meat substitutes, functional foods, dairy substitutes, baby foods, and others. The markets in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America are examined regionally. In 2020, North America constituted about 35% of the whole revenue, with Europe and Asia-Pacific trailing closely after.

The study focuses on the potential, challenges, and development forecasts for the global market for soy protein ingredients. In order to comprehend the effects of numerous variables, including the level of competition among rivals, suppliers' negotiating power, the threat of replacements, the threat of new entrants, and buyers' bargaining power, the study offers Porter's five forces analysis of the soy protein components market. To grow their market share, turn a profit, and maintain their competitiveness, the companies in the worldwide soy protein ingredients market have implemented a variety of developmental tactics. AG Processing Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., CHS Inc., Doves Farm Foods Ltd., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (Dupont Nutrition and Health), Kerry Group, Plc., Kraft Heinz Company, the Kellogg Company, and Wilmar International Limited are some of the major companies that operate in the soy protein ingredients market.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡

• In 2020, the market was dominated by the soy protein concentrate sector, which is predicted to continue gaining market share in the upcoming years.

• During the projection period, the infant food segment is expected to develop at a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) based on application.

• In terms of market share, North America dominated the world in 2020 and is predicted to continue to do so throughout the projected period.

