Market Size of Automotive Cybersecurity Industry valued Reach to $32.41 Billion by 2030 | Registering a CAGR of 16.6%

Automotive Cybersecurity Industry

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Offering (Software and Hardware), Security Type (Application Security, Network Security, and Endpoint Security), Application (ADAS & Safety, Body Control & Comfort, Infotainment, Telematics, Powertrain Systems, and Communication Systems) and Form (In-Vehicle and External Cloud Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030."

The report states that the global market size of automotive cybersecurity industry is estimated to garner $32.41 billion by 2030, having experienced a value of $7.23 billion in 2020, with a notable CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2030.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9266

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 :

The global automotive cybersecurity market is expanding at frantic pace due to stringent cybersecurity norms, surge in need for automotive cybersecurity, and government policies for incorporating connected car technology. However, an increase in development of common platforms resulting to high risk and challenges in developing secure applications restrain the market growth. Moreover, enhancing vehicle security by utilizing adaptive security and a rise in car’s electronic system will offer promising growth opportunities in the future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞

In terms of offering, the software segment accounted for the largest share of more than four-fifths of the overall market revenue in 2020 and would display the noteworthy CAGR of 16.7% from 2021 to 2030. The growth is attributed to the robust demand for software solutions for improving security of different vehicle parts susceptible to malware attacks. The report also analyzes the hardware segment.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-cyber-security-market/purchase-options

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

Under the security type category, the application security segment grabbed the highest share of more than two-fifths of the total market revenue and is projected to display a 17.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to a surge in investments in developing secure applications. The report also discusses endpoint security and network security segments.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

The regional analysis of the report indicates that the North America region generated the major share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the overall market revenue. The segment is driven by large-scale sales of connected cars across the region. The APAC, on the other hand, is expected to witness an 18.0% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is driven by the high security in automobiles against cyber-attacks and favorable government initiatives.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9266

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 - 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 :

Vector Informatik GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

SafeRide Technologies

Harman International

Karamba Security

Denso Corporation

Guardknox

Arilou Automotive Cybersecurity

Continental AG

Aptiv PLC

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/railway-cybersecurity-market-A12189

𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerospace-cyber-security-market-A09068

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.