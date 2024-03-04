[Latest] Global AC Electric Motor Market Size/Share Worth USD 26 Billion by 2032 at a 5.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global AC Electric Motor Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 15.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 15.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 26 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, WEG S.A., Regal Beloit Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, TECO Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd., Ametek Inc., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "AC Electric Motor Market Size, Trends and Insights By Motor Type (Induction Motor, Synchronous Motor), By Power Output (Fractional Horsepower, Integral Horsepower), By End-Use Industry (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global AC Electric Motor Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 15.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 15.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 26 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.8% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

AC Electric Motor Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics:

Energy Efficiency and Environmental Impact: The AC Electric Motor market experiences substantial growth driven by the increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and environmental impact. As industries and consumers prioritize sustainable practices, the demand for AC electric motors with enhanced efficiency and reduced environmental footprint drives market expansion.

Industrial Automation and Robotics: The rise of industrial automation and robotics propels the demand for AC electric motors. These motors play a crucial role in powering various automated systems, contributing to increased productivity, precision, and efficiency in manufacturing processes, thus fueling market growth.

Electrification of Transportation: The global shift towards the electrification of transportation systems, including electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles, significantly drives the AC Electric Motor market. These motors power propulsion systems in electric vehicles, contributing to the transition to cleaner and greener transportation options.

Technological Advancements in Motor Design: Ongoing technological advancements in AC electric motor design, including the use of advanced materials and digital control systems, are key growth factors. These innovations enhance motor performance, reduce energy consumption, and offer greater flexibility in applications, contributing to market expansion.

Integration of IoT and Industry 4.0: The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 principles in manufacturing processes increases the demand for smart AC electric motors. Motors equipped with connectivity and data analytics capabilities provide real-time insights, predictive maintenance, and improved operational efficiency, fostering market growth.

Government Initiatives for Energy Conservation: Supportive government initiatives and regulations aimed at energy conservation drive the adoption of energy-efficient AC electric motors. Incentives and mandates for energy-efficient technologies contribute to market growth as industries seek compliance with environmental standards.

Expansion in Renewable Energy Projects: The expansion of renewable energy projects, such as wind and solar power, boosts the demand for AC electric motors in power generation. These motors play a critical role in converting renewable energy sources into electricity, aligning with the global push towards sustainable and clean energy solutions.

Increasing Demand for HVAC Systems: The growing demand for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors fuels the AC Electric Motor market. These motors power HVAC systems, contributing to climate control and energy-efficient building solutions, thus driving market expansion.

Focus on Lightweight and Compact Designs: Manufacturers in the AC Electric Motor market focus on developing lightweight and compact designs. These design innovations cater to industries with space constraints and contribute to the overall efficiency and versatility of AC electric motors, supporting market growth.

Adoption of AC Motors in Appliances: The adoption of AC electric motors in household appliances, such as refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners, drives the market growth. AC motors’ efficiency, reliability, and versatility make them integral components in modern appliances, contributing to their widespread use.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details
Market Size in 2023 USD 15.9 Billion
Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 26 Billion
Market Size in 2022 USD 15.1 Billion
CAGR Growth Rate 5.8% CAGR
Base Year 2022
Forecast Period 2023-2032
Key Segment By Motor Type, Power Output, End-Use Industry and Region

AC Electric Motor Market: COVID-19 Analysis:

Resilience in Essential Industries: The AC Electric Motor market demonstrates resilience in essential industries during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sectors such as healthcare, food and beverage, and essential manufacturing continue to rely on AC electric motors for uninterrupted operations, contributing to market stability.

Accelerated Automation in Response to Labor Challenges: The pandemic accelerates the adoption of automation in response to labor challenges, benefiting the AC Electric Motor market. Industries facing workforce shortages explore automation solutions powered by AC electric motors, sustaining market growth amidst changing labor dynamics.

Supply Chain Adaptability: Manufacturers in the AC Electric Motor market showcase adaptability in their supply chains during the pandemic. Strategies such as diversification of suppliers and digitalization of supply chain processes contribute to maintaining a steady supply of AC electric motors, supporting market stability.

Increased Emphasis on Air Quality and Ventilation: The heightened awareness of indoor air quality during the pandemic drives increased demand for HVAC systems, positively impacting the AC Electric Motor market. AC motors powering ventilation systems play a crucial role in providing clean and well-ventilated indoor environments, contributing to market growth.

Growth in E-Mobility Initiatives: The pandemic does not deter the growth of e-mobility initiatives, benefiting the AC Electric Motor market. Governments and industries continue to invest in electric vehicles, supporting the demand for AC motors in the electrification of transportation, and contributing to market stability.

Digitalization for Remote Monitoring and Maintenance: The pandemic accelerates the digitalization of remote monitoring and maintenance for AC electric motors. Manufacturers and end-users adopt digital solutions for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and remote troubleshooting, contributing to market adaptability in the new normal.

Continued Investment in Renewable Energy: Despite economic uncertainties, the AC Electric Motor market witnesses continued investment in renewable energy projects. AC motors remain integral to the success of wind turbines and solar power systems, aligning with the global commitment to sustainable energy solutions, and contributing to market stability.

Government Stimulus for Green Technologies: Governments provide stimulus packages and incentives for green technologies, benefiting the AC Electric Motor market. Financial support for sustainable and energy-efficient solutions encourages industries to invest in AC motors with improved efficiency and reduced environmental impact, supporting market growth.

Resurgence of Industrial Activities: As economies recover, industrial activities are resurgent, driving the demand for AC electric motors. Industries ramp up production, infrastructure projects resume, and the need for efficient motor-driven systems contributes to the market’s post-pandemic resurgence.

Focus on Localized Manufacturing: The pandemic prompts a focus on localized manufacturing to mitigate supply chain risks. This trend benefits regional manufacturers in the AC Electric Motor market, fostering domestic production and contributing to market stability in the face of global disruptions.

Sustainable Practices as a Key Investment Criterion: The pandemic reinforces the importance of sustainable practices as a key investment criterion. Companies prioritize environmentally friendly solutions, and the AC Electric Motor market benefits from its alignment with sustainability goals, contributing to market stability and growth.

AC Electric Motor Market – Regional Analysis

The global demand for electric motors is widespread, with North America leading the market, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. The significant share of the North American market can be attributed to the growing demand for AC motors in the automotive sector.

Emerging markets like India and China are also experiencing substantial growth in the global electric motor market, driven by advancements in the automotive, machinery, and fan & ventilation industries, along with a heightened need for energy-efficient electric pumps.

The market is witnessing an increased demand for medium to large voltage motors, especially in emerging wind power markets, contributing to overall market expansion. However, the adoption of other energy-efficient motors as alternatives to conventional ones poses a challenge to market growth.

AC synchronous motors are in highest demand in North America, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). The dominant share in the North American market is primarily due to the increased demand for conveyors in the industrial machinery segment.

As of 2022, Asia-Pacific has emerged as the leading regional market within the global AC Electric Motor Market , boasting a substantial value of USD 30.12 billion. The primary contributors to this robust market performance are China, Japan, and India, witnessing high rates of industrialization, infrastructure development, and increasing demand for energy-efficient technologies.

The Asia-Pacific AC electric motor market experienced remarkable growth, marking a 9.2% increase over the forecast period.

Securing the second-largest regional share, North America recorded a market value of USD 14.87 billion in 2022. The North American AC electric motor market is significantly influenced by the adoption of advanced technologies in industries, government initiatives promoting energy efficiency, and a focus on sustainability.

The region demonstrated substantial growth of 7.5% over the forecast period, driven by ongoing efforts to upgrade and modernize industrial systems.

Europe, with a market value of USD 10.45 billion in 2022, holds the third-largest regional share in the global AC Electric Motor Market. The European market is characterized by stringent regulations promoting energy-efficient solutions, growing investments in renewable energy, and a push towards smart manufacturing.

The region experienced growth of 6.9% over the forecast period, reflecting the increasing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and enhancing industrial efficiency.

In summary, the AC Electric Motor Market is poised for significant growth driven by factors such as energy efficiency awareness, technological advancements, Industry 4.0 adoption, and the rise of electric mobility.

Despite challenges related to initial costs and technical complexities, the market is expected to thrive, with Asia-Pacific leading the way in regional market share.

List of the prominent players in the AC Electric Motor Market:

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

WEG S.A.

Regal Beloit Corporation

Nidec Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

TECO Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd.

Ametek Inc.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Others

The AC Electric Motor Market is segmented as follows:

By Motor Type

Induction Motor

Synchronous Motor

By Power Output

Fractional Horsepower

Integral Horsepower

By End-Use Industry

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

