FMCG Logistics Market Size, 2019: $1,056.58 Billion ; Projected Size, 2027: $1,400.80 Billion Registering CAGR of 4.6%

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "FMCG Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Mode of Transportation (Railways, Airways, Roadways, and Waterways), Product Type (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Household Care, and Other Consumables), and Service Type (Transportation, Warehousing, and Value Added Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027."

𝐅𝐌𝐂𝐆 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕

The global market size of FMCG logistics industry was valued at $1,056.58 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,400.80 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027. By mode of transportation, the roadways segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019, accounting for $431.66 billion, and is estimated to reach $518.08 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period. In 2019, Asia-Pacific was anticipated to account for major market share.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

A.P. Moller – Maersk,

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.,

DB SCHENKER (Deutsche Bahn Group (DB Group)),

Deutsche Post AG (DHL Group),

DSV (DSV Panalpina),

FedEx, Geodis,

Kuehne+Nagel,

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS),

XPO Logistics, Inc.

The Asia-Pacific region is dominating the market in term of revenue, followed by LAMEA, North America, and Europe. In Asia-Pacific, China dominated the FMCG logistics market in 2019, whereas India is

expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

FMCG logistics involves the movement of fast movable consumer goods from one place to another in a shorter time span. This involves services, such as material handling, packaging, transportation, inventory, security, and warehousing, which can be scaled according to customer needs and market conditions. FMCG logistics service providers are responsible for the delivery of materials or goods from manufacturers to consumers.

Moreover, introduction of 'direct-to-consumer' initiative by FMCG companies, wherein a consumer can order FMCG products direct to the home through online channel also propels the market growth In addition, attributed to rise in globalization, various activities related to trade are witnessing increased growth. Therefore, it is becoming difficult for manufactures or retailers to keep track of these activities in an efficient manner. This factor is expected to drive the FMCG logistics market for logistics companies. Moreover, development of the overseas market is a significant factor that fuels the growth of the market.

The factors that drive the global FMCG logistics market include the growing penetration of e-commerce in the FMCG industry, changing lifestyles, rapidly evolving consumer habits, increasing disposable income, rising tech-driven logistics services, and escalating adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices.

Moreover, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers and retailers on logistics service hamper the growth of the global market. However, emergence of last mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation, cost cutting, and lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global FMCG logistics market.

The global FMCG logistics market is segmented on the basis of mode of transportation, product type, service type, and region. Railways, airways, roadways, and waterways are studied under the mode of transportation segment. Food & beverages, personal care, household care, and other consumables are categorized under product type. By service type, the market is divided into transportation, warehousing, and value added services. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The food & beverages segment of the FMCG logistics market was slightly affected due to the lockdown and lack of transportation services globally.

Attributed to COVID-19 pandemic, important supply chains in the logistics and transportation industry are hampered, though differently across air, freight, and sea sectors. In addition, logistics firms, which are involved in the movement, storage, and flow of goods, have been directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As an integral part of value chains, both within and across international borders, logistics firms facilitate trade & commerce and help businesses get their products to customers. Therefore, the supply chain disturbance created by COVID-19 is expected to impact the competitiveness, economic growth, and jobs lost in the logistics industry.

The impact of COVID-19 has been widely visible across all the logistics-dependent mode of transport around the world. Although there are some industries that are struggling due to the pandemic, some are thriving, such as healthcare & pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, and daily essentials goods industry, which are expected to affect the logistics industry positively during the COVID-19 outbreak globally.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

Based on mode of transportation, the roadways segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

By product type, the food & beverages segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.

By service type, the transportation segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.

By region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest revenue, followed by LAMEA, North America, and Europe in 2019.

