PHILIPPINES, March 4 - Press Release

March 2, 2024 In observance of Fire Prevention Month, Bong Go helps fire victims in Dasmariñas City, Cavite recover and rebuild Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reiterated his ongoing commitment to improving housing conditions for Filipinos, particularly those displaced by natural and man-made disasters. He showed this during his Malasakit team's relief efforts for recovering fire victims in Dasmariñas City, Cavite, on Friday, March 1. The senator's office also partnered with the National Housing Authority (NHA) so that qualified fire victims may benefit from the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP), which Go continues to support to help disaster-stricken communities rebuild their homes. "Itong programang EHAP, (nasimulan) panahon pa ni dating Presidente (Rodrigo) Duterte. Isa ako sa nagsulong nito noon. Ngayon, ito ay aking sinusuportahan para maipagpatuloy, para may maibili ng housing materials tulad ng pako, yero at iba pa ang mga nasunugan," Go explained in a video message. Aside from the assistance provided by NHA to the beneficiaries during the relief activity at the Penthouse, Dasmariñas City Hall, Go's Malasakit team also distributed food packs, shirts, masks, and snacks to 38 recovering fire victims. Shoes and balls for basketball and volleyball were also given to several recipients. In the Senate, Go filed Senate Bill No. 192, which aims to establish the Rental Housing Subsidy Program. This program intends to provide disaster victims with improved and affordable access to the formal housing market by offering rental subsidies if enacted into law. In observance of Fire Prevention Month this March, Go also cited that enacting Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act, has enabled the agency to enhance its capabilities in addressing fire-related emergencies. RA 11589, which Go principally authored and co-sponsored in the Senate, mandates a ten-year modernization program for the Bureau of Fire Protection, which includes acquiring modern fire equipment, recruiting more firefighters, and providing specialized training, among others. "Huwag kayong mag-alala, ang importante buhay tayo at walang nasaktan. Iyan ang importante. Ang gamit mabibili natin 'yan, ang pera kikitain natin 'yan. Pero ang pera na ating kikitain ay hindi mabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Ang importante buhay tayo. Kaya pag-ingatan natin ang buhay na ibinigay sa atin ng Panginoon," Go said. Meanwhile, the senator, chair of the Senate Committee on Health, urged those with health issues to seek assistance from the Malasakit Center at the General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital in Imus City and Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Bacoor City. Institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored, these Malasakit Centers simplify access to government services for indigent patients, covering medical costs. Go's efforts have led to the government establishing 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide, assisting around ten million Filipinos, as the DOH reported. The senator also highlighted the role of Super Health Centers in supporting community recovery and promoting health. There were 17 Super Health Centers that were funded in Cavite. Through the collective efforts of the Department of Health, led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of over 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. As adopted son of CALABARZON, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has likewise supported various road improvements in the cities of Cavite, Dasmariñas, General Trias, Imus, and Tagaytay; rehabilitation and improvement of the municipal fire station in Noveleta; rehabilitation of covered courts in various barangays in General Trias City; acquisition of ambulance units for the local government of Indang and Trece Martires City; and improvement of a sports facility in Cavite State University in Indang. On February 23, Go attended the first anniversary of the cityhood of Carmona. He also inspected the Super Health Center in the city.