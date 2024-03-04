PHILIPPINES, March 4 - Press Release

March 2, 2024 Bong Go emphasizes need for proper implementation of social programs for the poor while providing exit mechanisms for them to overcome poverty Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the need to properly strengthen social programs for the poor, ensuring that these initiatives are implemented properly without being susceptible to corruption, delays or abuse. With proper implementation, he said that such programs must lead to exit mechanisms from poverty to achieve the goal of fully uplifting the lives of intended beneficiaries. This pronouncement comes in the wake of a privilege speech made by Senator JV Ejercito during a Senate plenary session, revealing the reported exploitation done by some individuals where poor beneficiaries receive less of the amount intended for them during aid distributions from the government's social programs. "Unang-una, ang ayuda po alam n'yo, tinatawag po yan na halimbawa na AICS o Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations. Dapat po walang magsasamantala diyan. Ibigay po ang ayuda sa mga nangangailangan," said Go in an ambush interview on Wednesday, February 27, after aiding fire victims in Manila City. "Hindi n'yo 'yan pera, pera ng gobyerno 'yan, ibalik po sa kanila ang pera nila. AICS, TUPAD, pansamantalang trabaho. Kaya nga po bibigyan natin ng pansamantalang trabaho yung mga nawalan ng trabaho. Dapat makuha nila ang kabuuan na dapat nilang matanggap na ayuda mula gobyerno," Go articulated. In response to the allegations of misuse of social aid, Go urged for accountability and legal action against those who exploit these programs for their personal benefit at the expense of intended beneficiaries. He highlighted the reports of individuals using multiple IDs to gain undue advantage, thereby disadvantaging the real beneficiaries of these programs. "Dapat kasuhan, 'pag nahuli 'yung nananamantala, 'yung mga multiple IDs na ginagamit ng isang tao lamang po, 'wag n'yo pong pagsamantalahan ang kahinaan po ng mga kababayan natin na naghihirap na, mas pinapahirapan pa," he asserted, calling for stringent measures against such corrupt practices. Meanwhile, Go emphasized that if these social programs are implemented properly, free from delays, corruption or abuse, the government can truly meet its goals of helping the poor and eventually providing 'exit mechanisms' so that beneficiaries will eventually overcome poverty and live more comfortable lives beyond reliance on government aid. "Tama naman po 'yun. Unang-una, dapat po lagyan po ng exit mechanism. Ibig sabihin, dapat rin po, kailangan na rin mag-graduate ang mga mahihirap sa kahirapan at makakuha na rin po sila ng maayos na mga trabaho at sapat na kabuhayan," he stated. Go elaborated on the need for such programs to evolve from temporary relief to sustainable livelihood support, fostering a culture of hard work and entrepreneurship among Filipinos. "I think around four million Filipinos walang trabaho, jobless. So, maraming magugutom. May mga pamilya po 'yan. Kailangan nilang kumain. Umaga, tanghali, at hapunan. Tulungan natin," urging the government to prioritize job creation and food security as fundamental needs. "Bigyan natin ang mga Pilipino ng pagkakataon na magkaroon ng trabaho at maayos na pagkakakitaan. Mas masarap sa pakiramdam kapag pinagpawisan at pinaghirapan po ang inyong pagnenegosyo at napalago ninyo ito," Go previously said. Moroever, Go inspired Filipinos to strive for progress and self-improvement, hinting at the possibility of rising to positions of influence and making significant contributions to the nation's development. "Kasi ika nga, pag may tiyaga, may nilaga. Kailangan rin nating turuan ang Pilipino na magtiyaga na maiahon ang pamilya mula sa kahirapan at umunlad. Bukod sa tulong mula sa gobyerno, bigyan natin sila ng mekanismo upang umasenso at mabuhay ng matiwasay. Malay n'yo, pagdating ng panahon, sila rin po ay maging senador ng bayang ito. Sipag lang po at pagmamahal sa kapwa Pilipino ang kailangan," he remarked.