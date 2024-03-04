Rutland Barracks // Domestic Assault, Multiple charges

CASE#: 23B4001314

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 03/03/2024 at approximately 2000

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release x3, Interference with access to emergency services.

ACCUSED: Alexander Keefe

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of domestic violence or sexual assault victims.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 3, 2024, at approximately 2000 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks learned of an assault that had taken place around 0500 hours in the Town of West Rutland. Investigation revealed that Keefe had caused pain or injury to a family or household member and in doing so violated multiple conditions of release. Keefe was transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing and subsequently issued court-ordered conditions of release before being held at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility without bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/04/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.