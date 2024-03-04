Rutland Barracks // Domestic Assault, Multiple charges
CASE#: 23B4001314
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 03/03/2024 at approximately 2000
INCIDENT LOCATION: West Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release x3, Interference with access to emergency services.
ACCUSED: Alexander Keefe
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of domestic violence or sexual assault victims.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 3, 2024, at approximately 2000 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks learned of an assault that had taken place around 0500 hours in the Town of West Rutland. Investigation revealed that Keefe had caused pain or injury to a family or household member and in doing so violated multiple conditions of release. Keefe was transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing and subsequently issued court-ordered conditions of release before being held at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility without bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/04/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.