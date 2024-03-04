Window World of West Michigan Earns Good Housekeeping Award for Fiberglass Doors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Window World of West Michigan is pleased to announce that they have recently earned the Good Housekeeping award for their fiberglass doors. The company, which has installed over 23 million windows for over 3.6 million customers, is proud to receive this recognition for their high-quality products and workmanship.
Window World of West Michigan works closely with customers to help them find the perfect custom fiberglass entry doors to enhance their home’s appearance, value, and energy efficiency. Entry doors are the face of a house and must be in good condition to make a lasting impression. With fiberglass doors, homeowners can transform the look of their homes with a simple solution without sacrificing durability and longevity.
The expert team at Window World of West Michigan often recommends fiberglass doors because they look like traditional wood doors without the risk of decay. With the various custom solutions available from Window World, customers can find the perfect addition to their homes. Fiberglass doors resist cold and heat, providing exceptional energy efficiency over other doors and delivering up to four times the insulating value of traditional wood doors. They are more durable than stainless steel doors and can be painted or stained to match the exterior of any home.
For more information about their award or their selection of fiberglass doors, visit the Window World of West Michigan website or call 616-988-9996.
About Window World of West Michigan: Window World of West Michigan is a trusted provider of top-quality windows, doors, and garage doors. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, the company offers various products and services designed to enhance the beauty, comfort, and functionality of homes in West Michigan and the surrounding areas.
