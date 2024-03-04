Submit Release
TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Anderson County

At the request of 7th Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting Sunday night involving an officer with the Clinton Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates that shortly after 8 p.m., a Clinton police officer responded to a call at a residence in the 1000 block of Medaris Drive, on a report of a suicidal individual.  Shortly after arriving, the officer encountered the subject in a parking area. Shots were fired and the subject was injured. The individual was transported to a local hospital, where he died. His name is being withheld pending notification to relatives. The officer sustained minor injuries.

At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing.  TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.  Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.  The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters.  That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

