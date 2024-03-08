Falcon Aviation Unveils State of the-Art Terminal Transformation at Atlantis, Enhancing the Aerial Tourism Experience
EINPresswire.com/ -- Falcon Aviation Services, a prominent Emirati company providing sightseeing helicopter and Business Aviation Services across the Middle East and Africa region, proudly announces the grand reopening of its revamped Falcon Tours Terminal located at Atlantis the Palm, Dubai.
The terminal's Redesign and expansion introduces a transformative and a revolutionary experience with features such as a Premium VIP lounge, opulent waiting area, interactive digital displays, streamlined check-in facilities, an upscale briefing rooms, and a cozy Lounge Bar, crafting an unparalleled pre-flight ambiance. These avant-garde enhancements align with Falcon's commitment to innovation, ensuring passengers are immersed in luxury and comfort from the moment they step in.
In tandem with the terminal reveal, Falcon has recently upgraded its fleet with five brand new state-of-the-art Airbus H130T2 Helicopters symbolizing a new era in aerial tourism. These helicopters, with spacious cabins, panoramic windows, and whisper-quiet rides, redefine the journey, offering an unforgettable experience.
Capt. Ramandeep Oberoi, CEO of Falcon Aviation Services, affirms, "Our commitment to providing unparalleled aerial tourism experiences extends beyond our cutting-edge fleet to our newly renovated Falcon Tours Terminal. The added features reflect our dedication to innovation, luxury, and ensuring our passengers have a memorable journey from the moment they step into the terminal until they return. This is a testament to Falcon's ongoing pursuit of excellence in the aviation industry."
Renowned for its expansive Operational and Aviation Support Services, Falcon, through its subsidiary "Falcon Tours," specializes in delivering captivating Helicopter Sightseeing Tours from some of the UAE's most iconic destinations, including Atlantis Hotel, The Palm, Abu Dhabi Ports, Festival City, and Expo 2020. As one of the top five global helicopter tour operators, Falcon Tours currently serves 70,000 sightseeing passengers annually. With the integration of a new fleet and Terminal renovation and expansion, Falcon aims to double its annual passenger capacity within the next three years.
Hanane Mountassir
The terminal's Redesign and expansion introduces a transformative and a revolutionary experience with features such as a Premium VIP lounge, opulent waiting area, interactive digital displays, streamlined check-in facilities, an upscale briefing rooms, and a cozy Lounge Bar, crafting an unparalleled pre-flight ambiance. These avant-garde enhancements align with Falcon's commitment to innovation, ensuring passengers are immersed in luxury and comfort from the moment they step in.
In tandem with the terminal reveal, Falcon has recently upgraded its fleet with five brand new state-of-the-art Airbus H130T2 Helicopters symbolizing a new era in aerial tourism. These helicopters, with spacious cabins, panoramic windows, and whisper-quiet rides, redefine the journey, offering an unforgettable experience.
Capt. Ramandeep Oberoi, CEO of Falcon Aviation Services, affirms, "Our commitment to providing unparalleled aerial tourism experiences extends beyond our cutting-edge fleet to our newly renovated Falcon Tours Terminal. The added features reflect our dedication to innovation, luxury, and ensuring our passengers have a memorable journey from the moment they step into the terminal until they return. This is a testament to Falcon's ongoing pursuit of excellence in the aviation industry."
Renowned for its expansive Operational and Aviation Support Services, Falcon, through its subsidiary "Falcon Tours," specializes in delivering captivating Helicopter Sightseeing Tours from some of the UAE's most iconic destinations, including Atlantis Hotel, The Palm, Abu Dhabi Ports, Festival City, and Expo 2020. As one of the top five global helicopter tour operators, Falcon Tours currently serves 70,000 sightseeing passengers annually. With the integration of a new fleet and Terminal renovation and expansion, Falcon aims to double its annual passenger capacity within the next three years.
Hanane Mountassir
Falcon Aviation Services
+971 56 665 3690
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram