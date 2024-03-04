Westminster Barracks / DUI - Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24B1001640

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#:(802)-722-4600.

DATE/TIME: March 3rd, 2024, 2018 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Spring Hill Road Londonderry Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

ACCUSED: Moises Monteiro

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethpage, New York

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Spring Hill Road in the Town of Londonderry (Windham County), Vermont.

Vermont State Police arrived and determined that 52-year-old Moises Monteiro of Bethpage, New York, had lost control of his 2011 BMW 328i and gone off the roadway. An investigation revealed that Monteiro was under the influence and subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI drugs. He was later transported to Westminster Barracks for processing.

Monteiro was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on May 21, 2024, at 0830 hours to answer the above charge.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.