Electric Vehicle Motor Market Size to Surpass USD 99.5 Billion by 2032 | NIDEC CORPORATION, BorgWarner Inc., ABB

Electric Vehicle Motor Market

Rise in demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, stringent rules and regulations set by the government for the automotive industry.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electric Vehicle Motor Market'' By Type (AC Motor, DC Motors), Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Vehicles, and Plug-in-Hybrid Vehicles), and Application (Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $𝟐𝟒.𝟗𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 $𝟗𝟗.𝟒𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟓.𝟐% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.

The global electric vehicle motor market is anticipated to show a strong growth rate due to stricter government regulation set by regulatory bodies on the automobile industry. Regulatory bodies around the world have implemented strengthened regulations and laws related to emission from traditional ICE vehicle, and promote green mobility in the automobile industry. As the emission from automobiles are becoming challenging and increasingly common governments across the world have implemented strict laws and regulation to cut down on vehicle emission.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐆, 𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐓𝐎𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐁𝐀 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐍𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐂 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐀𝐈𝐒𝐈𝐍 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐀𝐁𝐁, 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢, 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The global electric vehicle motor market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by a combination of rise in demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, stringent regulations set by the government for the automotive industry, and an increase in research and development initiatives. The penetration of battery electric vehicles has increased significantly in the last five years as they are efficient and eco-friendly. Moreover, surge in consumer demand to minimize fuel costs is driving the demand for electric vehicle motors.

By electric vehicle type, the hybrid vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Similarly, the hybrid vehicle segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 15.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to hybrid car utilization of two or more engines, an electric motor, and a conventional engine wherein the electric engine powers the car at the initial lower speeds and gas engine powers it at higher speeds resulting in better gas mileage. Similarly, the stricter emission rules set by governments across the world resulted in automakers' shift to developing hybrid car technology. Hybrid cars act as a bridge between ICE vehicles and fully electric vehicles, which further drives the market demand.

For example, In Europe the region introduced European Emission Standards or Euro Norms, which governs and looks after emission from vehicles. The law also encourages people to use green mobility technologies in order to cut down on harmful vehicle emissions. Likewise, other countries have also introduced regulation which limits and looks after vehicle emission standards. Moreover, on April 2022, India introduced a law which outlines a set percentage of emission allowed from vehicle, the law specifically looks after emission from vehicle which runs on petrol and diesel. Similarly, the country also passed a law that states that vehicle older than 15 years needs to be re-registered again for use on public road, if the automobiles are found unfit they will be scrapped.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Similarly, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to higher adoption rates of smart mobility services, government regulations, increase in fuel prices, and rise in the trend toward adopting non-fossil fuel-based vehicles. Moreover, various technological advancements related to automotive due to government initiatives, such as investment in R&D in automotive manufacturing, further propel the market growth.

The market share has been bifurcated on the basis of motor type, vehicle type, application as well as regions. On the basis of motor type the global market has been analyzed across AC motor and DC motor. On the basis of vehicle type the EV motor market is segmented into battery electric vehicle, hybrid vehicle & plug-in hybrid vehicle. On the basis of application the global electric vehicle motor market size has been studied across passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Based on region the global market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA region.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By type, the AC motor segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the electric vehicle motor market in the near future.

By electric vehicle type, the hybrid vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the market in the near future.

By application, the passenger cars segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the market in the near future.

By Region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

