Unlocking Opportunities: WeThriveAbove Launches to Empower Businesses and Professionals
Addressing Inequity in Entrepreneurship and Professional Growth
Our mission is to equip individuals and businesses with the tools they need to not only succeed but to excel and create generational wealth.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era marred by inequitable access to resources, WeThriveAbove progresses as a source of support, addressing the pressing concerns faced by historically marginalized communities. Spearheaded by Sylmia Britt, the visionary founder, WeThriveAbove is set to tackle the pervasive challenges hindering the success of small businesses and professionals, particularly those owned by women and minorities.
— Sylmia Britt
According to the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO), as of 2024, there are approximately 33.2 million small businesses in the United States, employing 61.7 million Americans. Shockingly, 48% of these businesses fail within their fifth year of operation, often due to poor marketing strategies, inadequate management, financing hurdles, and unproductive business planning. Moreover, NAWBO's expert reviews reveal that 43.2% of small businesses are women-owned, highlighting the urgent need for platforms like WeThriveAbove to address systemic barriers faced by women entrepreneurs, underscoring the importance of equitable access to resources and opportunities.
Recognizing these stark realities, WeThriveAbove steps forward with a mission to empower individuals and businesses with the tools and resources they need to succeed. At its core, WeThriveAbove is not just a platform; it's a movement dedicated to leveling the playing field for underrepresented communities. By leveraging the power of AI and comprehensive skill-building techniques, WeThriveAbove aims to address the systemic barriers to access to resources and education and provides targeted interventions that foster success.
Through technology-based reparations, defined as the strategic utilization of technology to address systemic disparities and provide redress for historical injustices, form the cornerstone of WeThriveAbove's mission.
The crux of WeThriveAbove's offerings lies in its culturally appropriate Empowerment Mentor, driven by AI technology. For a nominal fee, users gain access to personalized guidance and support tailored to their unique backgrounds and aspirations. This innovative approach ensures that individuals receive the targeted assistance they require to maximize their skills and access advancement opportunities previously out of reach.
"With WeThriveAbove, we're not just leveling the playing field; we're reshaping it entirely," says Sylmia Britt, the driving force behind the platform. "Our mission is to equip individuals and businesses with the tools they need to not only succeed but to excel and create generational wealth."
Central to the WeThriveAbove ethos is the belief that everyone deserves a fair chance to achieve their full potential. Through the platform's innovative resources and mentorship programs, users are empowered to pursue career-changing advancements and scale their businesses to unprecedented heights. Moreover, WeThriveAbove facilitates access to grants and government contracts, opening doors that were previously closed to many.
As the global landscape continues to evolve, WeThriveAbove stands at the forefront of change, championing diversity, equity, and inclusion in every facet of its operations. By harnessing the transformative power of technology, WeThriveAbove paves the way for a future where opportunities are truly accessible to all.
