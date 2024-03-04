Berlin Barracks / DUI #1 & Drug Possession
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3001540
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 3/3/2024 @ 1503 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Smith Rd. Orange, VT
VIOLATION: DUI / possession of a controlled substance
ACCUSED: Sky Phillips
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to Smith Rd. in Orange, VT for a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road with the operator and passenger unconscious inside the vehicle. Upon arrival the operator was identified as Sky Phillips. Upon further investigation, it was determined Phillips was impaired, and was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence. Phillips was searched incident to arrest where opioids were discovered on his person. Phillips was processed at the Berlin barracks and cited for the offenses.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/4/24 @ 1230
COURT: Orange Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Central Vermont Correctional Facility
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.