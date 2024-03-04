Berlin Barracks / DUI #1 & Drug Possession

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A3001540

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 3/3/2024 @ 1503 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Smith Rd. Orange, VT

VIOLATION: DUI / possession of a controlled substance

ACCUSED: Sky Phillips

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to Smith Rd. in Orange, VT for a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road with the operator and passenger unconscious inside the vehicle. Upon arrival the operator was identified as Sky Phillips. Upon further investigation, it was determined Phillips was impaired, and was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence. Phillips was searched incident to arrest where opioids were discovered on his person. Phillips was processed at the Berlin barracks and cited for the offenses.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/4/24 @ 1230

COURT: Orange Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Central Vermont Correctional Facility

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.