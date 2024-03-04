Cornmeal Market Expected to Reach $1.05 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Demand for Nutritious Food Products

Cornmeal Market

Allied Market Research's latest report projects the Cornmeal Market to witness substantial growth, reaching $1.05 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 3.9%.

The introduction of innovative cornmeal by market players in the cornmeal industry to pique customer interest and give a lucrative potential for market growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWAREC, UNITED STATE, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cornmeal Market," The cornmeal market was valued at $729.40 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $1.05 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The corn flour segment was the highest revenue contributor to the cornmeal market, with $276.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $375.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 3.2%. The other segment is estimated to reach $353.7 million by 2031, at a significant CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The corn flour and other segments collectively accounted for around 70.5% of the market share in 2021, with the former constituting around 37.9% of the share. The corn grits and other segments are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 4.2% and 4.2%, respectively, during the forecast period. The cumulative share of these two segments was 62.1% in 2021 and is anticipated to reach 64.2% by 2031.

Cornmeal is made by grinding dry corn kernels into one of three textures: medium, fine, or coarse. The traditional way to make corn masara was to grind it on a stone. It leaves a grain shell and part of the germ. This makes cornmeal more nutritious, but it has a higher fat content and is more prone to spoilage. A more recent way to mill corn is to use a steel roller that removes most shells and bacteria. The supplemental elements in cornmeal help to improve cardiovascular health and lower cholesterol levels in the body. Cornmeal has a sweet, soft, juicy, clear, and buttery flavor that gives customers an enhanced experience and provides a cornmeal market opportunity.

Manufacturing firms are bringing advanced flavored cornmeal goods to cater to the necessities of consumers, and it’s helping to grow the cornmeal market size. Corn is the cereal with the maximum production universal and is used for human consumption, fuel, and livestock feed. Numerous food technologies are presently used for processing industrially formed maize flours and corn meals in diverse parts of the world to obtain cooked refined dehydrated nixtamalized flour, maize flour, fermented maize flours, and other maize products.

These crops have different intrinsic vitamin and mineral contents, and their processing tracks different pathways from raw grain to the consumer's final product, which entails changes in nutrient composition. Dry corn machine-driven processing produces full or fractionated products, separated by anatomical features for as the germ, bran, and endosperm. Wet maize processing parts are classified by chemical compound classification, such as protein and starch. Describes numerous industrial processes such as dry milling fractionation, whole grains, and nixtamalization. The loss of vitamins and minerals during processing has been recognized, and the nutritional effects have been outlined. It also describes the vitamin and mineral content of corn.

Corn is a brilliant source of potassium and an essential nutrient that numerous Americans do not get enough of. Potassium regulates the circulatory system and helps maintain appropriate blood flow and a strong heart rate. Low potassium levels can lead to a possibly serious condition called hypokalemia. Corn contains lutein, a carotenoid similar to vitamin A that usually originates in vegetables and fruits. Lutein is known to decrease the risk of macular degeneration, cataracts, and other eye diseases. Corn is rich in fiber and is needed to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Fiber is the majority of plant-based foods that your body does not digest. Although not digested, corn fiber offers many other benefits, such as controlling bowel movements and blood sugar levels. Corn contains vitamin B6, a nutrient needed to maintain healthy pyridoxine levels. Pyridoxine deficiency causes anemia and can increase the risk of heart disease, depression, and PMS.

The market is segmented into form, nature, product type, distribution channel, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into corn grits, corn flours, and others (degerminated, bolted). On the basis of nature, it is segregated into organic and conventional. On the basis of product type, it is bifurcated into blue cornmeal, stone-ground cornmeal, and white cornmeal. On the basis of the distribution channel, it is divided into B2B and B2C. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Ukraine, Russia, Romania, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, South Africa, and the Rest of LAMEA).

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

On the basis of cornmeal market analysis for type, the segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

On the basis of flavor, the segment is expected to dominate the cornmeal industry from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of cornmeal market trends for packaging, the segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the B2B and B2C segments are expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the cornmeal market forecast period.

On the basis of region, the U.S. was the largest country in terms of revenue generation for the cornmeal market in 2020.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest cornmeal market growth rate, registering a CAGR from 2021 to 2030.

The players operating in the global cornmeal industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their cornmeal market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include General Mills, Semo Millings, Gruma, Archer Daniels Midland, Bob’s Red Mill, Tate and Lyle, Bunge, Associated British Foods, Lifeline Foods, and Dover corn product ltd.

