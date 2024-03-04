ALIGNMENT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Alignment Healthcare, Inc. on Behalf of Alignment Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (“Alignment” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALHC) on behalf of Alignment stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Alignment has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On or around March 29, 2021, Alignment conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 27.2 million shares of common stock priced at $18.00 per share. Then, on February 27, 2024, Alignment issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results. Among other items, Alignment reported earnings per share of -$0.25, missing consensus estimates by $0.03.

On this news, Alignment’s stock price fell $1.26 per share, or 18.21%, to close at $5.66 per share on February 28, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alignment shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

