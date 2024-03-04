Submit Release
Swisslog appoints Lee Sze Pinn as new SEA Managing Director

Lee Sze Pinn has been appointed as Managing Director of Swisslog Southeast Asia as Koh Seng Teck steps down to get ready for retirement.

Petaling Jaya, Malaysia (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Swisslog is pleased to announce the appointment of Lee Sze Pinn as its next SEA Managing Director, effective January 2024. Sze Pinn brings a strong track record to Swisslog with a wealth of international business experience.

Sze Pinn's career spans 22 years and his profound understanding of diverse communities will be a major asset to strengthen the collaboration between the different regions that form Swisslog. Having successfully led in a matrix organization, Sze Pinn possesses the skills and adaptability required to lead in a complex and dynamic environment.

Koh Seng Teck, the previous Managing Director of Swisslog Southeast Asia, has transitioned to the role of Key Account Manager in order to prepare for his well-deserved retirement. Koh's achievements in combination with Sze Pinn's experience and background provide a strong opportunity for continued growth. The two are currently working closely together to ensure a well-managed and smooth transition.

Swisslog CEO Jens Schmale: "I am confident Sze Pinn will bring a wealth of fresh knowledge to the role. I believe his leadership will not only maintain our current trajectory but also propel us into a new phase of expansion and success."

Sze Pinn is looking forward to the challenges of his new role and getting started. "Southeast Asia is a crucial market for Swisslog, with each passing year witnessing unprecedented success and record-breaking achievements. I look forward to building on the strong foundations of the previous leadership, continuing to expand within the region and placing a strong emphasis on people."

About Swisslog – Swisslog delivers data-driven & robotic solutions for your logistics automation alongside reliable, modular service concepts. Collaborating with forward-thinking companies, we are committed to setting new standards in warehouse automation to provide future-proof products and solutions. As part of the KUKA Group, our customers trust the competence of our passionate employees – more than 15,000 people working across the globe.

www.swisslog.com & www.kuka.com

SOURCE Swisslog

Reporter: PR Wire
Editor: PR Wire
Copyright © ANTARA 2024

