Ultipa Announces Strategic Partnership with Decisioneering to Expand Graph Database Solutions in Africa, jointly building disruptive solutions.

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultipa, a leading provider of graph database solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Decisioneering, a South African-based company specializing in data services. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Ultipa's global expansion, as Decisioneering will serve as a reseller of Ultipa Graph throughout the African continent, offering professional services and support.

This partnership will enable organizations across Africa to harness the power of graph databases for their data management and analytics needs. Decisioneering, known for its commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality data solutions, is well-positioned to facilitate the adoption of Ultipa Graph among a wide range of industries and businesses.

Yuri Simione, VP of Global Partnership of Ultipa, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Decisioneering to bring our graph database solutions to the African market. This collaboration reflects our commitment to making data management more accessible and powerful, and Decisioneering shares our vision for delivering excellence in the field of data services."

Dirko Hay, CEO of Decisioneering, also commented on the partnership, saying, "The combination of Ultipa's leading-edge graph database technology and Decisioneering's expertise in data services will provide our clients with a winning solution. We are excited to expand our portfolio and serve as the bridge between Ultipa and organizations seeking to leverage the full potential of graph databases in Africa."

The partnership between Ultipa and Decisioneering reinforces their dedication to delivering advanced data solutions to businesses across Africa. It exemplifies their shared commitment to innovation and customer success.

For more information about Ultipa and its graph database solutions, please visit https://www.ultipa.com

For inquiries about Decisioneering and their professional services, please visit https://decisioneering.co.za

About Ultipa:

Ultipa is a global leader in graph database solutions, offering unique real-time and ultra-deep-traversal graph computing capabilities, and providing powerful and easily extensible and integratable tools for data management and analytics. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Ultipa empowers organizations to harness the full potential of their data.

About Decisioneering:

Decisioneering is a South African-based company specializing in data services, dedicated to delivering innovative and high-quality data solutions to businesses across various industries.