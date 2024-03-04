Karen Emanuel Guides Women on the Journey to Uncover Their Intuition in 'Unstoppable Volume 3'
A hair and beauty industry veteran shares the secrets of empowering lives through intuition in the latest edition of the best-selling anthologyNEW ZEALAND, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Queenie Effect Publishing announces the launch of 'Unstoppable Volume 3: The Resilience of the Female Spirit,' featuring the insightful contribution of Karen Emanuel, a lifelong professional in the Hair and Beauty industry. In her chapter, 'My Evolution of Intuition,' Karen shares her valuable and insightful life experiences, revealing the power of intuition in overcoming challenges.
Having spent over 25 years in the Hair and Beauty industry, Karen Emanuel embarked on a journey to explore the inner power and guidance of intuition. Her chapter in the best seller delves into the multifaceted nature of intuition and provides practical insights to sharpen clarity. Karen believes in the importance of listening with honesty, trusting the received messages, and taking decisive actions for personal growth.
Reflecting on the motivation to become an author of 'Unstoppable Volume 3,' Karen shared, "I am a very ordinary person. I realized that the inner power and guidance from our intuition can significantly impact our lives. My story is of overcoming various challenges, and I want other women to take a shorter path by benefiting from the lessons I learned."
Karen expresses excitement and a hint of nervousness about becoming a Best-Selling author. She sees this achievement as an opportunity to step up, be accountable to a larger audience, and continue her journey of personal and professional up-leveling. Her chapter in 'Unstoppable Volume 3' aims to impact other women by boosting their confidence and self-esteem and providing practical techniques to navigate life's challenges. She believes that as individuals gain personal power and strength, they become a force for positive change not only in their lives but also in their communities and the world at large.
As part of her mission to empower women, Karen introduces the "Fast Track Your Intuition" program. This foundational course focuses on embracing the power of internal guidance, offering tools and techniques to overcome challenges related to grief, loss, health issues, relationship breakdowns, anxiety, and depression.
Karen encourages women to realize that regardless of their backgrounds and life experiences, they can choose to learn and grow from challenges. Her advice is to prioritize personal growth, maintain clear priorities, and always stay true to oneself. And, of course, it is never too late to get started and become the best version of yourself possible.
About The Queenie Effect Publishing
The Queenie Effect Publishing is dedicated to sharing empowering stories that resonate with readers globally. 'Unstoppable Volume 3' is one of their anthologies that celebrate the indomitable spirit of women who have triumphed over adversity.
About Unstoppable Volume 3: The Resilience of the Female Spirit
Unstoppable Volume 3 is an international best-selling anthology published by The Queenie Effect Publishing.
