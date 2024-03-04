"What Economist Really Do" Webinar on March 6 | EBC & Oxford University

Uncover the reality of tax evasion with CEO of EBC - David Barrett, and Oxford's Department of Economics in the 'What Economists Really Do' webinar series.

KUALA LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EBC Financial Group (EBC Group) is set to shine the spotlight on the intricate dynamics of tax evasion and its impact on the economy through its upcoming webinar series “What Economists Really Do.” Scheduled for 6 March 2024 at 12pm GMT, this series will delve into the critical topic of “The Economics of Tax Evasion,” shedding light on the complex world of underground economies and the financial implications they entail.

Leading the discussion is Sarah Clifford, Associate Professor at the Department of Economics, University of Oxford, and a Tutorial Fellow at St Hugh's College. With a primary focus on public economics, Sarah's research interests revolve around economic behaviour related to taxation with a specific emphasis on enforcement. Her current work also delves into Multinational Corporations and the distinct advantages they possess. Sarah's expertise brings a wealth of knowledge and insights to the discussion, ensuring a comprehensive exploration of the topic.

Joining Sarah is David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd, with over thirty-five years of specialised experience in Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Commodities, Derivatives, and CFDs. David's extensive career spans Tier One Institutions, where he has excelled in building and restructuring smaller businesses. His broad knowledge encompasses strategy, business management, product development, derivative structuring, funding and management oversight across various international locations. David's profound understanding of risk management, governance and regulatory changes, gained from navigating economic and business cycles, adds invaluable depth to the discussion.

This webinar series, sponsored by EBC Financial Group, aims to bridge information gaps among diverse stakeholders, emphasising the importance of education and informed dialogue in shaping economic policies and fostering sustainable economic growth. In addition to advancing knowledge and education, EBC Group and the Department of Economics joint insights and expertise will undoubtedly enrich and contribute to the shared goal of creating a brighter future for all, where economic prosperity is balanced, and innovation and sustainability are paramount for future generations.

For more about the event, the speakers and registration in: https://www.ebc.com/oxford

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗘𝗕𝗖 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽

Founded in London, EBC Financial Group offers innovative trading services in forex, commodities and indices with integrity and a client-centric focus. Recognised with multiple awards, EBC Group's dedicated services drive client’s growth through advanced infrastructure, proprietary tools and liquidity access swift order execution and 24/7 customer support. With an extensive international footprint, EBC Group navigates local markets keenly whilst upholding integrity and ethical practices. For those seeking a dedicated partner with a client-first philosophy, EBC Financial Group emerges as a clear choice in the dynamic world of finance.

Exceptional Brilliance Care for Every Committed Trader.