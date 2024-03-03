FOAM Begins Second Sunday Cycling Tours at the Arcata Marsh on March 10

This is a press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:

Andy Feinstein with his trusty bike, Ernie.

Friends of the Arcata Marsh board member and intrepid bicyclist Andy Feinstein will lead the inaugural “Second Sunday Cycling Tour” of the Arcata Marsh on March 10. Meet at the Interpretive Center at 2 p.m. for a 90-minute, docent-led tour focusing on the “Three Ws of the Marsh”: wetlands, wildlife, and wastewater treatment. Andy plans to ride around the perimeter of the facility (not entering the Corp Yard), including the head works, treatment marshes, oxidation ponds, and enhancement marshes, while explaining their functions and relationships. Bring your own bike; all ages welcome. Heavy rain cancels. For more information, call the Interpretive Center at 707-826-2359.