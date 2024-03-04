‘Math Taught As Art’: Waldorf School of Mendocino County Invites Families to Experience the Magic of Waldorf Education

This is a press release from the Waldorf School of Mendocino County:

Can you believe math can be taught through art? Well, come see for yourself how they bring this magical concept to life at The Waldorf School of Mendocino County’s “Walk Through the Grades” event on March 5th.

This is your chance to peek into the dynamic Waldorf classrooms and witness true creativity in action. Watch as students explore their curriculum in such an inspiring way. Understand their combined grades model and see the Main Lesson Books that fuel a lifelong love of learning.

As Eliza Frey, parent at The Waldorf School explained, “WSMC understands that balanced education needs more than academics alone. The teachers support the whole child, mind, body and spirit.” This event will give you a glimpse into how their holistic approach helps foster critical thinking and unleash endless potential.

After touring their transformative world, guests have a chance to connect with teachers to learn more about their unique philosophy and pedagogy. RSVP today at www.mendocinowaldorf.org/event-details/walk-through-the-grades.

Join us on Tuesday, March 5th at 8:30 am for “A Walk Through the Grades” and see how WSMC nurtures curious souls. It will be an experience you won’t forget!

For additional details, contact Kori at [email protected] or visit Mendocinowaldorf.org.