PM Lee Hsien Loong to visit Melbourne, Australia (4 - 6 Mar 2024)

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit Melbourne, Australia from 4 to 6 March 2024 to attend the 9th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting and the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit.

Established under the Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the Annual Leaders’ Meeting is a key platform for the Prime Ministers of both sides to discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and international developments. Prime Minister Lee will hold the 9th Annual Leaders’ Meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, which will be followed by a Joint Press Conference.

The ASEAN-Australia Special Summit will commemorate the Golden Jubilee of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations. Australia is ASEAN's oldest Dialogue Partner. The Summit will reaffirm the longstanding and substantive relations between ASEAN and Australia, and discuss ways to deepen and expand cooperation, especially in the green and digital economies. The Leaders will exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual concern, and on how to continue working with Australia in building an open, inclusive, and stable region.

Prime Minister Lee will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, as well as officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During Prime Minister Lee’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be the Acting Prime Minister from 4 to 6 March 2024.

3 MARCH 2024