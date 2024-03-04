Skorpios Technologies Announces Closing of Additional Funding to Complete Relocation to Temecula, California
Funding Includes Investment in New Technologies
The combination of the Temecula team and the new facility will allow Skorpios to broaden our impact on both the silicon photonic and silicon nanostructure markets.”TEMECULA, CA, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skorpios Technologies, a leading integrated silicon photonics and silicon nanostructure foundry company, is thrilled to announce the successful closure of recent financing. This significant milestone comes on the heels of the company’s strategic move to its new fab facility in Temecula, California.
New Funding Fuels Innovation
The recent financing injected new capital that will be instrumental in advancing the company’s cutting-edge technologies, including its Tru-SiPh™ Heterogeneous Photonic Integrated Circuits (HPICs). Skorpios remains committed to being a leading innovator in the field of silicon photonics and delivering industry leading products The funding will also be used to complete the restart of operations and accelerate the development of next-generation technologies, such as 1.6Tb/s HPICs.
Skorpios Technologies’ relocation to Temecula marks an exciting chapter in the company’s growth story. The 450,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility provides ample space for manufacturing expansion, meeting the increasing demand from customers worldwide for both silicon photonics driven by the Artificial Intelligence revolution and the increasing business for silicon nanostructures in biomedical, advanced packaging, and military applications. The move to Temecula aligns with Skorpios’ vision of fostering local partnerships and contributing to the community.
In a statement, Skorpios Technologies’ CEO and Co-founder, Stephen Krasulick, expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s future: “Our team in Temecula continues to do an amazing job bringing up the new facility. The combination of the Temecula team and the new facility will allow Skorpios to broaden our impact on both the silicon photonic and silicon nanostructure markets.”
