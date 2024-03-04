Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Embezzlement, Credit Card Fraud

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B4007639, 24B4001257

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski                              

STATION: Rutland Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: November, 27, 2023 at 1704 PM

LOCATION: Oliver Subaru of Rutland, Lundgren Audi, Volkswagen, and Dodge Ram of Rutland

VIOLATION: Embezzlement (x17), Credit Card Fraud, Embezzlement

 

ACCUSED: Madison Carrig

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitehall, NY

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On November 27, 2023, Troopers were notified of an employee who admitted to taking cash from Oliver Subaru of Rutland located in Rutland Town, VT. Troopers identified the employee as Madison Carrig. Through the course of a lengthy investigation, Troopers discovered that Carrig had committed 17 counts of embezzlement. Troopers also learned that Carrig had committed credit card fraud. The total loss incurred by the dealership from these criminal offenses resulted in the loss of over approximately $120,000.

 

Troopers also learned that Carrig had previously been employed at Lundgren Audi, Volkswagen, Dodge Ram of Rutland Town, VT. Troopers discovered that Carrig committed an additional count of embezzlement during her time of employment which resulted in the loss of over approximately $10,000.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: April 1, 2024 10 AM          

COURT: Rutland Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO     

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

 

 

