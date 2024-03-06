Youth Chat Champions Sustainable Development Goals with Innovative Mental Health Support Service
The new multilingual platform advances global goals by promoting well-being, reducing inequalities, supporting sustainable communities, & fostering partnerships
Youth Chat is more than a mental health service; it's a movement towards a more inclusive, supportive, and sustainable future.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move towards supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Youth Chat unveils its groundbreaking text-based mental health support service. This initiative is dedicated to advancing SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals) by providing young Australians with confidential, free social support in 135 languages.
— David Hayes
Youth Chat's service directly responds to the pressing need for accessible mental health support, addressing SDG 3 by promoting mental health and well-being among young Australians. By offering support in any language and focusing on inclusivity, Youth Chat tackles SDG 10, aiming to reduce inequalities and ensure everyone, regardless of their background, has access to essential mental health support services.
Furthermore, by assisting young people in finding housing and shelter, Youth Chat contributes to SDG 11, which focuses on making cities and communities more inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. The organisation's collaborative approach with community groups, cultural organisations, and technology partners underlines its commitment to SDG 17, fostering partnerships to achieve these ambitious goals.
David Hayes, Founder of Youth Chat, states:
"Youth Chat's mission aligns closely with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. We recognise the critical role mental health plays in achieving overall health and well-being (SDG 3), and we are committed to reducing inequalities (SDG 10) by ensuring our services are accessible to all young Australians. Our efforts to support those in need of housing and shelter reflect our dedication to sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11), and we believe in the power of partnerships (SDG 17) to amplify our impact."
Youth Chat is more than a mental health service; it's a movement towards a more inclusive, supportive, and sustainable future. Through its innovative use of technology and commitment to multilingual support, Youth Chat is breaking down barriers and opening new avenues for mental health support and social inclusion.
About Youth Chat
Youth Chat is a pioneering non-profit organisation focused on providing young Australians with confidential and free social support. By leveraging technology and offering services in any language, Youth Chat aims to ensure no young person feels isolated because of language barriers or lack of access to resources. In aligning its mission with the Sustainable Development Goals, Youth Chat contributes to a global effort to create a more inclusive, healthy, and sustainable future for all.
References:
One world united through language.
30 September 2021
https://unsdg.un.org/latest/announcements/one-world-united-through-language
“Multilingualism reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations system to advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as it is an indispensable means of achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.”
Which SDGs are relevant to Youth Chat?
SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being
https://www.undp.org/sustainable-development-goals/good-health
Youth Chat directly promotes mental health and well-being for young Australians by providing confidential, free social support in any language. This aligns with SDG 3's target to reduce premature mortality from non-communicable diseases through prevention and treatment and promote mental health and well-being.
SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities
Youth Chat's emphasis on offering services in any language and catering to a diverse audience, including non-English speakers, works towards reducing inequalities. This aligns with SDG 10s goal to empower and promote the social, economic and political inclusion of all, irrespective of age, sex, disability, race, ethnicity, origin, religion or economic or other status as well as Ensure equal opportunity and reduce inequalities of outcome.
https://www.undp.org/sustainable-development-goals/reduced-inequalities
SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities
Through providing information and support related to housing and shelter, Youth Chat contributes to making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. This supports the goal's aim to ensure access for all to adequate, safe, and affordable housing and basic services.
https://www.undp.org/sustainable-development-goals/sustainable-cities-and-communities
SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals
By engaging with community and cultural organisations, as well as leveraging technology and social media platforms, Youth Chat addresses SDG 17. It seeks to strengthen the means of implementation and revitalise the global partnership for sustainable development through collaborative partnerships.
https://www.undp.org/sustainable-development-goals/partnerships-for-the-goals
