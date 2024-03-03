MBLY INVESTOR NOTIFICATION: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline on March 18, 2024 in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed against MBLY Holdings Limited

RADNOR, Pa., March 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Mobileye Global Inc. (“Mobileye”) (NASDAQ: MBLY). The action charges Mobileye with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Mobileye’s materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Mobileye’ s investors have suffered significant losses.



LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: MARCH 18, 2024

CLASS PERIOD: JANUARY 26, 2023 THROUGH JANUARY 3, 2024

Jonathan Naji, Esq. at (484) 270-1453 or via email at info@ktmc.com

DEFENDANTS’ ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

The Class Period begins on January 26, 2023, when Mobileye issued a press release to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. In the release, Mobileye touted its purported strong financial performance and its expected strong performance for 2023. Thereafter, and throughout the Class Period, Mobileye also assured investors that management is monitoring inventory levels on an ongoing basis to mitigate any supply chain constraints.

The truth was revealed on January 4, 2024, when, before the market opened, Mobileye issued a press release and disclosed that the company had “become aware” of a build-up of excess inventory including an estimated 6-7 million units of EyeQ SoCs held by customers. Mobileye attributed this result to “supply chain constraints in 2021 and 2022 and a desire to avoid part shortages” and “lower than-expected production at certain OEM’s during 2023.” Additionally, Mobileye disclosed that “the lower-than-expected volumes in the EyeQ® SoC business will have a temporary impact on our profitability” and that Mobileye “expect[s] Q1 revenue to be down approximately 50%, as compared to the $458 million revenue generated in the first quarter of 2023.”

On this news, Mobileye’s stock price fell $9.75 per share, or 24.5%, to close at $29.97 per share on January 4, 2024.

Mobileye investors may, no later than March 18, 2024, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class, through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Mobileye investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information. The class action complaint against Mobileye, Mcauliffe v. Mobileye Global Inc., et al., Case No. 24-cv-00310, is filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and is pending before the Honorable Denise Cote.

