Toronto International Music Video Festival Opens Submissions for its 2024 Event, Following the Success of its Debut Year

Panel discussion held at the Toronto International Music Video Festival 2023, featuring industry professionals sharing insights and experiences. Photo: Hayley Keenan Recording artist TYA poses for a photo after being awarded Best Music Video for their video “Josephine”, directed by Miranda MacDougall. Photo: Hayley Keenan. TYA accepting the Best Music Video Award at the Toronto International Music Video Festival 2023 Award Show. Photo: Hayley Keenan

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of its inaugural year, the Toronto International Music Video Festival (TIMVF) is delighted to announce the opening of submissions for its 2024 event. Building on the momentum of its debut, TIMVF is once again inviting filmmakers and artists from around the world to submit their music videos.Toronto International Music Video Festival (TIMVF) concluded a groundbreaking event in November 2023, marking the first of its kind in Toronto and ushering in a new era for the celebration of music video filmmaking. This sold-out event saw the festival recognizing and rewarding nine exceptional filmmakers and artists.At the premiere year of the festival, TIMVF brought filmmakers and artists together to Toronto, with attendees from Vancouver, Brazil, Los Angeles, New York City and others. The festival showcased an incredible range of diverse talent within the music video medium, selected from an impressive number of submitted videos from over 30 countries worldwide. The event started with a Panel and Roundtable featuring prominent names in the Toronto music video industry, and the Award Show closed out the show with 9 filmmakers & artists receiving a trophy and prize for their videos that surpassed the competition across each category.This year, TIMVF is thrilled to announce the addition of exciting new showcases, such as the Canadian Showcase, Micro-Budget Showcase, and Music Documentary Showcase, complementing their returning Official Selection Showcase and Award Nominated Screening.Additionally, the festival is excited to include an after party event and additional panels featuring industry professionals, creating even more opportunities for networking and learning in the music video space.“We started our careers in music videos and always thought the medium was under-appreciated. We want this festival to be the spotlight for music video production that it deserves,” said Mac Downey, Festival Director of TIMVF. “For our first year, we couldn’t have asked for a better turnout. It was fantastic. We are so excited to build on this in future years to come."Recording artist TYA, winner of the TIMVF 2023 Best Music Video Award, shared her sentiments about the festival's unique focus on music videos. “To have a festival that is specifically about celebrating music videos is magical. Music videos are such an underrated art form in my opinion.”Submissions for the 2024 Toronto International Music Video Festival are now open, and filmmakers are encouraged to submit their entries through the festival's Filmfreeway webpage . For more information on how to submit and for detailed guidelines, please visit www.timvf.ca The Toronto International Music Video Festival remains dedicated to providing a platform for filmmakers and artists to showcase their talents and to celebrate the intersection of music and visual storytelling. The festival's commitment to recognizing and supporting emerging and established talent continues to make it a must-attend event in the global film industry.For more information about the Toronto International Music Video Festival, please visit www.timvf.ca or contact Mac Downey at info@timvf.ca.About Toronto International Music Video FestivalThe Toronto International Music Video Festival (TIMVF) is an annual event that celebrates the art of music videos and brings the creative minds behind them together in a collaborative environment. In its second year, TIMVF will be a multi-day event offering filmmakers and artists the chance to showcase their innovative work to the public. TIMVF is committed to recognizing and supporting emerging and established talent in the world of music video filmmaking, enhancing the appreciation of music video and to facilitate networking among creatives, contributing to the growth of Toronto's media arts industry.Website: www.timvf.ca Socials: @timvfestContact: info@timvf.caTIMVF 2023 Recap Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7sGa2jArJi8 TIMVF 2023 Official Selection Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEaNcqcKVd0 TIMVF 2023 Photo Gallery: https://www.timvf.ca/photos

