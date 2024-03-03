Big Ben Is the 7ᵗʰ Most Visited World Wonder according to the Travel App, Visited

The travel app, Visited, publishes the most visited World Wonders as per their 2 million users

TORONTO, March 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The travel app Visited, which was developed by Arriving In High Heels Corporation, has published a list of the top 25 most visited World Wonders. World Wonders can be found around the world, and include natural wonders such as the Grand Canyon ranked 12th or man-made such as the Eiffel Tower which is the most visited wonder in the world. Big Ben is found in the 7th spot, while driving distance Stonehenge comes in the 18th spot, and the unique ride between England and France, the Channel Tunnel, comes in the 23rd spot. Europe, followed by the United States have the highest number of visited wonders, which is not surprising as they are high on every traveler's wish list. While the majority of World Wonders are found in Europe, a few exceptions include: Sydney Opera House, Chichen Itza, Marrakesh and the Great Wall of China.



The top 5 most visited World Wonders include: the Eiffel Tower, the Colosseum, Venice, La Sagrada Familia, and the Empire State Building.

The list is based on over 2,000,000 users who are avid travelers, that use the travel app, Visited. The app allows users to mark off famous places based on travel lists including most visited beaches, churches, opera houses, golf destinations, cruise ports and others. Other features of the app include: personalized travel map of where you have been or wish to visit, and travel stats and itinerary which ranks your top destinations based on your bucket list.

