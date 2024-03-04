Auburn's Foothills Motel Transformed: Fresh Ownership Ushers in a Chic Retro Revival of 1950's Charm

The Foothills Motel entrance maintains it's 1950's retro-breezeway charm.

Renowned 1959 roadside lodge emerges with a modern twist, blending retro charm with contemporary comfort.

AUBURN, CA, UNITED STATS, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foothills Motel, nestled in the Bowman area of Auburn, California, is thrilled to announce new ownership and the comprehensive renovation and modernization of this historic property. This rebirth represents a milestone for the motel as it beautifully blends its 1959 charm with luxury and amenities. In addition, the adjacent storied Foothills Bowl has also been purchased and completely renovated, rejoining the motel to the bowling alley, creating modern resort-like amenities with retro flair.

With the change in ownership, Foothills Motel has transformed to offer guests a unique experience. The renovation project focused on preserving the motel's original 1950s ambiance while incorporating high-value comforts and cutting-edge facilities like Tesla Chargers.

Revitalized rooms have been meticulously rebuilt from the studs up, with new walk-in showers, flooring, air conditioning, high-speed Wi-Fi, and a 55" Samsung TV with gaming ports. Rooms have also been modernized with the best beds money can buy, 300 thread count Egyptian cotton, multiple pillows, refrigerators, Keurig coffee makers, and rooms with patios with new outdoor furniture, all with a modern-retro flair.

Throughout the renovation process utmost care has been taken to maintain the motel's essence by incorporating retro-inspired décor and design elements that pay homage to its 1950s roots.

The Foothills Motel was built in 1959 as a forward-thinking at the time and now classic roadside lodge for travelers to rest on their way to Tahoe, Sacramento, or San Francisco. In 1986, Emilio Estevez filmed a shootout scene in the movie, "Wisdom", at the Foothills Motel. It is said that he "picked the motel because it had that vintage highway motor inn look".

"We're absolutely thrilled to welcome a chapter in the story of The Foothills Motel," expressed co-owner Lyle Innocent "Our aim was to create a space that pays homage to the motel's history while providing travelers with all the conveniences they expect from a contemporary lodging experience. We genuinely believe we've crafted a destination that guests will adore revisiting."

The Foothills Motel warmly welcomes both returning and first-time guests to come and relish in the renewed charm of this Auburn gem. Whether it's for a relaxing weekend getaway, a family vacation, a skiing trip, or an important business trip, the motel is perfectly positioned to offer a stay with added fun at the Foothills Bowl and the local restaurants within walking distance.

For details, reservations, or assistance in planning your visit, please get in touch with Michael at 530 885-8444 or visit our website at https://foothillsmotel.com.

About The Foothills Motel:

Nestled in the foothills of Auburn, California, since 1959, The Foothills Motel is a classic roadside lodge where we've kept the 1959 motel charm and modernized with the best beds money can buy, completely rebuilt rooms, bathrooms and showers, and the fastest Wi-Fi possible—creating an enjoyable retro-modern oasis. We welcome everyone who enjoys the good things in life with some 50's style.