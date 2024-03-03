Congratulatory telegram to the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif

TAJIKISTAN, March 3 - On March 3, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, sent a congratulatory telegram to the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Honorable Shehbaz Sharif, which reads:

"Your Excellency,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your election to the highest office of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

I wish you, dear friend and brother, good health and great new successes in the implementation of your plans for the sustainable social and economic development of Pakistan, raising the well-being of the people of the friendly country as well as strengthening its reputation in the international arena.

Tajikistan and Pakistan are linked by long traditions of friendship, mutual understanding, respect and trust.

It gives us satisfaction that multifaceted cooperation between our countries, based on these good traditions, is constantly developing and enriched with new content.

Stressing our sustained interest in continuing the interstate dialogue and cooperation with you in the effective promotion of this process, I am happy to invite you to visit Tajikistan.

I believe that through further joint efforts, we will enhance and expand the long-term partnership of our countries for the benefit of our peoples."