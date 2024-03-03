Williston Barracks / DUI Drug & Possession of Cocaine

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A1001337

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Morrow                             

STATION: Williston Barracks                      

 

DATE/TIME: 2/24/24 @ 0032 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 15 / Deer Run Motor Inn Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drug & Possession of Cocaine

 

ACCUSED: James Blinstrub                                                

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for a minor motor vehicle violation on a 2011 Toyota Yaris. The operator was identified as James Blinstrub of Cambridge, VT. While speaking with Blinstrub Troopers observed multiple indicators of impairment. Blinstrub was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI -Drug. Troopers then transported Blinstrub to Cambridge Fire for further evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert. During a search incident to arrest Troopers found Blinstrub to be in possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

 

Blinstrub was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division to address the charges. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/24/24 @ 1230 hours           

COURT: Lamoille

MUGSHOT: Not available

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

