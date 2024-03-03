King Osei Tutu I's Land Grant to Ancestors Revealed by Land Rights Defenders Inc

Genealogical descendants of King Osei Tutu I, and Queen Huahi Tutuwaa trace their lineage through Kondadu Afia-Ofi, the King's daughter, according to their family tree.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The story of Nana Kwesi Osei Bonsu (Bashirudeen), a genealogical descendant of King Osei Tutu I and an indigenous youth leader from the Benimasi-Boadi community near Kumasi, Ghana, exemplifies the fight for indigenous land rights in the country. Fueled by his personal experience of fleeing to the United States and seeking refuge under the United Nations Convention against Torture, Bonsu's determination to advocate for his community and others facing marginalization grew even stronger. Building on this resolve, he joined forces with his spouse, Phonan, a US citizen who works as a licensed massage therapist. Together, they founded Land Rights Defenders Inc . to champion this cause.The History of Benimasi-Boadi Community:The Huahi Royal Family, custodians of the Benimasi-Boadi communities, hold the sacred burial grounds of Queen Huahi Achama Tutuwaa, revered spouse of King Osei Tutu, founder of the Ashanti Empire. This lineage, tracing its roots back to the empire's founder, is further affirmed by historical records, including a significant event documented at the Manhyia Palace on November 23rd, 1952, during the reign of Asantehene Sir Osei Agyemang Prempeh I. This documentation is crucial as it sheds light on the roots of the Huahi Royal Family's claim to the land. Their claim originates from an absolute gift bestowed upon Queen Huahi Achama Tutuwaa by her husband, King Osei Tutu I, generations ago during their marriage. This historical "Gift" is widely acknowledged in the annals of the Ashanti Region and has been chronicled and published on "Page 2" in Ghanaian Times newspapers on March 29 2021, further solidifying the claim.Furthermore, the family demonstrates a commitment to responsible land-management Approximately forty percent of the territory is occupied by settlements developed under approved urban development scheme by government planning authorities. The remaining sixty percent, however, is preserved as a nature reserve for future generations. This meticulously conserved area encompasses water bodies, natural reserves, and the custodian community's heritage sites, including burial grounds for Queen Huahi Achama Tutuwaa.The Role of the Huahi Royal Family as Custodians:Under the leadership of Abusuapanin (Family Head), the Huahi Royal Family of the Benimamsi-Boadi community serves as the legal custodians of all lands within the community. This custodianship is bolstered by recent legal developments. The codification of customary land law principles in Ghana’s Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036) strengthens the Huahi Royal Family's position. The Act recognizes allodial title, the supreme interest in land held by entities like families, as a legitimate form of land ownership. This title can be acquired through various means, including gifts (as in the historical case of the Huahi family) and legal processes.Management and Threats:The Land Act 2020 (Act 1036) empowers communities to hold traditional authorities accountable for land exploitation within their boundaries. However, disparities persist, as exemplified by the Asantehene’s public assertions of absolute control over all land in the Ashanti Region and disregard for judicial authority directly contradict the Land Act’s provisions and create an environment conducive to land-related abuses.A recent example is the highly publicized case of Nana Kwesi Osei Bonsu V. Ghana Police & Attorney General (Suit No: HR/0026/2022) who faced six days of unlawful detention and torture by the Kumasi police force. This incident, as highlighted by the Human Rights Judgement, underscores the power imbalance and potential for marginalization of indigenous peoples. Furthermore, media bias towards powerful figures can impede transparency and accountability, acting as a barrier to achieving equitable land governance.Community Initiatives:The community is guided by an ancestral charter (constitution) that upholds their Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) regarding their ancestral lands, as outlined in Article 32 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. This charter outlines the establishment of a new district within the Nature Reserve, functioning as a tourism hub showcasing historical sites of Ashanti Royal Family heritage, including sacred monuments and remnants of the past.Furthermore, the Huahi Royal Family maintains a comprehensive set of documentation to support their land protection efforts, including an authorized cadastral plan, the community's constitution, Statutory Declarations and various court judgments related to their land protection efforts. However, they actively seek broader stakeholder participation and support. Protect Ancestral Lands Now! Support Land Rights Defenders in Benimasi-Boadi and Beyond.

