Optimove Appoints Eddie Patzsch as VP of Revenue for Growth Verticals

Former founder and CEO of PartnerPortal.io joins to help lead Optimove in its next phase of growth

NEW YORK, March 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, announced today the appointment of Eddie Patzsch as the company's Vice President of Revenue for Growth Verticals. Patzsch will lead the strategic development and execution of Growth Verticals revenue-generating initiatives and drive overall revenue growth for the organization.

Prior to Optimove, Patzsch was the founder & CEO of PartnerPortal.io, acquired by Relevize in 2024, where he tripled revenue and led fundraising, product innovation, hiring, and pipeline generation. Before PartnerPortal.io, he was Head of Enterprise Sales and Strategic Director for four years at RollWorks, Inc., an account-based B2B marketing and sales platform.

At Optimove, Patzsch will report directly to co-founder and CEO Pini Yakuel. Patzsch's appointment underscores Optimove's commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to clients across growth industries.

Yakuel said, "Eddie Patzsch delivers. His impressive background and track record speak volumes about his ability to drive revenue growth and lead successful go-to-market strategies. We are excited for our organization, clients, and partners, who will benefit from his proven expertise in developing go-to-market initiatives. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Optimove team."

Patzsch added, "This is a pivotal and opportune moment for Optimove. The company is clearly a global CRM Marketing leader and well-positioned to scale growth. Optimove's Customer-Led Marketing platform has been proven to increase customer lifetime value for iconic global brands. The glowing testimonials from leading global brands have been truly inspiring. I am thrilled to lead the Revenue team as we usher in the next era of growth for our business and clients."

Connect 2024, Optimove’s user conference will take place in London on March 20-21.

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

It is the only customer-led marketing platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.

In Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove was positioned the highest in execution and furthest in vision among Challengers. In Gartner's companion report and ranked #1 by Gartner for Multichannel Marketing Journey Orchestration.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading consumer brands, including BetMGM, SodaStream, Pennsylvania Lottery, bet365, and Staples. For more information, go to Optimove.com.



