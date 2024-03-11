Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze Advocates for a World of Love and Peace with Conscience as Compass

Former Romanian Prime Minister Petre Roman rings the Bell of World Peace and Love, praying peace.

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon inspired by the Declaration for the Movement of An Era of Conscience

Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze and his wife meet with UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan to exchange ideas on love and peace.

Celebration of the United Nations’ adoption of International Day of Conscience at the United Nations in Vienna in 2019