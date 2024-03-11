Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze Advocates for a World of Love and Peace with Conscience as Compass
I am encouraged to know that the United Nations will be able to count on your (Dr. Hong) support as we work for a future of peace and prosperity for all on a healthy planet.”TüRKIYE, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the urgent need for global stability through unity and cooperation among nations, the 27th Eurasian Economic Summit was held in Türkiye on February 21 and 22, 2024, convening nearly 300 dignitaries from 40 countries. Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the leader of Tai Ji Men, president of the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL), and vice president of the ECOSOC-accredited NGO Association of World Citizens, led delegates of FOWPAL and Tai Ji Men to attend the conference by invitation. During the conference, a ceremony of ringing the Bell of World Peace and Love took place. Thirteen notable leaders, including former President of Latvia (2007-2011) Valdis Zatlers and former Prime Minister of Romania (1989-1991) Petre Roman participated in the bell-ringing ceremony followed by their peaceful wishes.
To date, 544 prominent leaders from 146 countries, including 70 heads of state and government as well as 9 Nobel Peace Prize laureates, have rung the Bell. These bell-ringers have expressed wishes for love and peace for themselves, the world, and future generations, exerting positive influence during critical moments in the world's destiny. Additionally, the delegates of FOWPAL and Tai Ji Men advocated for the signing of the three important declarations: Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope, Declaration of International Day of Conscience, and Declaration of World Prayer Day. The aim is to harness global positive energy and guide the world towards the path of sustainable development for Earth.
Over the past few decades, Dr. Hong has been advocating for a culture of peace with love and conscience on the international platform, engaging in dialogues on love and peace with leaders worldwide through correspondence. In a recent letter, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his belief that India is swiftly progressing towards a radiant, prosperous, and inclusive future in what he refers to as the Golden Age (Amrit Kaal). He emphasized the significance of Dr. Hong's contribution to guiding India towards new heights of progress.
In 2016, the United Nations initiated the promotion of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and held the 66th United Nations DPI/NGO Conference in Gyeongju, South Korea in May, with the focus on global citizenship education. At the conference, Dr. Hong presented the paper titled "Global Hope: Conscience, Education, and Culture," offering solutions for the United Nations' sustainable development efforts. He further aligned the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with the Declaration for the Movement of An Era of Conscience and the Declaration of World Citizens as guide for implementation. The delegates of FOWPAL and Tai Ji Men actively invited endorsing on both Declarations and personally introduced the significance of the Declarations to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. At the event, Dr. Hong was honored with the World Citizen Peace Culture Education Award by the founder and chairman of The Light Millennium Bircan Ünver and recognized for his efforts in promoting a culture of love and peace and global citizenship education. Additionally, Dr. Rene Wadlow, President of the Association of World Citizens, presented Dr. Hong with the World Citizen Sustainable Development Award, acknowledging Dr. Hong and his organizations’ contributions to the global promotion of love and peace.
In June, 2016, in the UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's letter to Dr. Hong, he affirms that despite enduring significant global challenges, Dr. Hong's continued support of the United Nations remains an impactful source of inspiration. Both parties share a commitment to fostering a peaceful and prosperous future, alongside preserving a healthy planet for all inhabitants. Within the then UN chief's letter, he reiterats Dr. Hong's steadfast dedication to cultivating and upholding world peace, expressing appreciation for Dr. Hong's support that contributes to the attainability of this objective. Furthermore, the letter conveyed gratitude for Dr. Hong's enduring trust in the UN Secretary-General and for his unwavering dedication to the mission and objectives of the United Nations.
For decades, Dr. Hong has been actively supporting the United Nations for its efforts in achieving global solidarity and world peace. During the 53rd United Nations DPI/NGO Conference in 2000, Dr. Hong shared his idealization of love and peace with UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan and published a paper advocating for the urgency and importance of global solidarity. Dr. Hong and his wife had multiple meetings with UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan to discuss their insight for peace.
In August, 2016, U.S. President Obama addressed a letter thanking Dr. Hong, emphasizing that the United States is dedicated to promoting human rights on a global scale which has extended beyond its own borders. He also pointed out that in numerous regions, individuals continue to face persecution for their beliefs, incarceration for their principles, and repercussions for their convictions. As a nation firmly committed to safeguarding freedom and equality, the U.S. government emphasizes the importance of honoring the inherent worth and dignity of every individual, irrespective of their location, beliefs, or identity, said President Obama, stressing that the need for human dignity and justice should not be exploited, regardless of gender or age; no one should have their human rights denied because of the way they pray or love. Dr. Hong and President Obama have been exchanging letters since Obama took office in 2009. President Obama also expressed gratitude to Dr. Hong for his kind words, revealing the eagerness of millions of Americans for leading the country towards a brighter future.
On March 31, 2023 in New York, Dr. Hong was honored with President Biden's U.S. President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Dr. Agorom C. Dike, Founder and President of the Caribbean and African Faith-Based Leadership Conference and Liaison to the White House Faith-Based Cabinet Offices. The award recognizes Dr. Hong and the members of FOWPAL for their collective contribution of 1.2 million service hours to the United States. The award presentation was accompanied by President Biden's letter stating, "By sharing your time and passion, you are helping discover and deliver solutions to the challenges we face - solutions that we need now more than ever. We are living in a moment that calls for hope and light and love. Hope for our futures, light to see our way forward, and love for one another. Through your service, you are providing all three.”
Dr. Hong plays a pivotal role in the establishment of the United Nations’ International Day of Conscience. Since 2014, Dr. Hong has spearheaded the movement of An Era of Conscience and authored the Declaration for the Movement of An Era of Conscience. He has urged organizations such as the FOWPAL, the ECOSOC-accredited NGO Association of World Citizens, and Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy to collaborate in promoting this initiative to 200 countries or territories worldwide. Commencing on April 5, 2018, Dr. Hong, in partnership with the Permanent Missions to the UN of Bahrain, Kiribati, Equatorial Guinea, and others, held more than ten meetings at the United Nations headquarters in New York and Vienna. Together, they formulated the draft resolution Promoting the Culture of Peace with Love and Conscience.
On July 25, 2019, during its 73rd session, the United Nations General Assembly passed the resolution proposed by the Kingdom of Bahrain: Promoting the Culture of Peace with Love and Conscience, declaring April 5 as the International Day of Conscience. Despite the global ravages of the COVID-19 virus, Dr. Hong persists in leading Tai Ji Men members to support the UN-designated days virtually and holds a series of online events for International Day of Conscience, sending positive energy to the world through the Internet. Anthony Thomas Aquinas Carmona, former President of Trinidad and Tobago, stated: “International Day of Conscience further empowers us all to ensure the protection of human rights, due process and rule of law, equality of treatment, integrity, and accountability in governance, supporting environmental conservation while ensuring that no one, and I repeat, no one is left behind!” Former President of Mauritius Dr. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim said: “As a human race, let us go back to what we stand for on this planet. Let us move away from our egocentric daily and relearn to start giving, sharing, and caring more for our families, societies, nations, and the planet. Just like all positive actions, it starts with each one of us.”
On October 16, 2022, the International Ceremony of Love and Peace in the theme of Conscience Illuminating the World was organized, heralded as the dawn of a new spiritual approach to addressing global crises. The conference received letters and proclamations from international leaders, including UN Secretary-General Guterres, US President Biden, French President Macron, Colombian President, Portuguese Prime Minister, Dutch King, Belgian King, and many more. On the occasion, Dr. Hong launched the Declaration of World Prayer Day, proclaiming October 16 of each year as World Prayer Day. This day commemorates global unity in praying for the world with sincerity and reverence, offering prayers to the heavens. The main event took place at the National Taiwan University Sports Center, with representatives from major religions such as Buddhism, Taoism, Catholicism, and Christianity, as well as diplomats stationed in Taiwan and individuals from various walks of life, in attendance. The event was also held simultaneously in California of United States. The conference initiated a 60-second silent prayer, synchronized across time zones globally through the Internet, invoking conscience to gather all the good and to spread love and peace worldwide. This event was co-hosted by six organizations, including Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy, Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL), the ECOSOC-accredited NGO Association of World Citizens, Tai Ji Men Culture and Education Foundation, Ho Mei Foundation, and Hong Tao Tze Foundation. It attracted participation from over 500 organizations as co-organizers and received individuals' support from 108 countries.
For three consecutive years, Dr. Hong has been invited to lead a delegation to Istanbul to participate in the annual Eurasian Economic Summit, organized by the Marmara Group Foundation in Türkiye. The 2024 conference was themed “Overcoming Crisis, Building Stability: Collaborating to Build a More Inclusive World.” A special ceremony of ringing the Bell of World Peace and Love was held at the opening event. Chair of the conference Dr. Akkan Suver and Dr. Hong jointly signed the Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope, hoping to connect the hearts of all people in the world, with love and peace as the driving force, in pursuit of a better world.
The conference was attended by nearly 300 state leaders, politicians, diplomats, scholars, religious leaders, and business owners from approximately 40 countries. Dr. Hong delivered the speech at the conference, "Practicing Conscience, Turning Crisis into Peace." He urged individuals, from national leaders to global citizens, to follow their conscience and engage in acts of kindness in their respective roles. This, he emphasized, would help halt the world's decline and pave the way for a brighter future for all humanity, reigniting vitality. At the conference, 13 influential leaders, including ten heads of state and government from various fields, rang the Bell of World Peace and Love, pledging for peace and exerting positive influence at a crucial juncture.
In an era marked by frequent natural disasters and human tragedies, Dr. Hong remains steadfast in advocating for a culture of peace rooted in love and conscience. His advocacy not only impacts leaders across nations but also generates a ripple effect of benevolence worldwide. Conscience serves as the cornerstone for sustainable development and the betterment of the global community. Each individual has the potential to act as a conscientious leader, promoting love and peace. All are warmly welcomed to sign and implement the content of the Declaration of International Day of Conscience, the Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope, and the Declaration of World Prayer Day. By doing so, goodwill and positive intentions will be spread and the overall well-being of humanity will be fostered.
