Poultry Packaging Market is projected to surpass US$9.808 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.66%

The poultry packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% from US$6.673 billion in 2022 to US$9.808 billion by 2029.
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the poultry packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$9.808 billion by 2029.
Poultry packaging plays a crucial role in preserving the freshness, safety, and quality of poultry products throughout the supply chain, from production to consumption. With the rising global demand for poultry products, effective packaging solutions are essential to ensure these items reach consumers in optimal condition. Poultry packaging encompasses a variety of materials and formats tailored to meet the specific needs of different products, including fresh, frozen, and processed poultry. Advanced packaging technologies, such as modified atmosphere packaging and vacuum packaging, help extend the shelf life of poultry products and reduce food waste. Additionally, innovative packaging designs and materials enhance convenience for consumers while ensuring food safety and hygiene. Overall, poultry packaging contributes to maintaining product integrity, enhancing marketability, and meeting consumer expectations for quality and freshness. In August 2023, Amcor, a leader in sustainable packaging solutions, announced the availability of its new Curbside-recyclable AmFiberTM Performance Paper packaging in North America. This addition to the AmFiber portfolio meets the requirements for curbside recycling and has been prequalified by How2Recycle® for reliability. The Performance Paper packaging allows manufacturers to offer customers more sustainable end-of-life options. It is suitable for various markets, including dairy, meat, poultry, seafood, ready meals, lawn and garden, and personal care, expanding the usage of Amcor's paper-based packaging solutions.
When categorized by packaging material type, the packaging industry typically includes three main categories: plastic, paper, and molded pulp. Plastic packaging encompasses a wide range of materials such as PET, HDPE, PVC, and PP, offering versatility, durability, and barrier properties suitable for various products. Paper packaging, on the other hand, utilizes paperboard, cardboard, or kraft paper, providing eco-friendly options with recyclability and biodegradability features. Molded pulp packaging involves the use of recycled paper pulp molded into shapes to create protective packaging for fragile items, offering both sustainability and cushioning properties. These different packaging material types cater to diverse consumer needs, preferences, and sustainability requirements across industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, cosmetics, and consumer goods. As the demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions continues to rise, manufacturers and consumers alike are increasingly opting for paper and molded pulp alternatives to reduce environmental impact and promote circular economy practices.
In the poultry packaging market, packaging products are categorized into two main types: flexible and rigid packaging. Flexible packaging includes various options such as pouches, bags, films, wraps, and other versatile materials that offer convenience, portability, and customization options for packaging poultry products. Pouches, bags, and films provide flexible and lightweight solutions suitable for a wide range of poultry items, catering to the preferences of both consumers and manufacturers. On the other hand, rigid packaging offers sturdier options like trays, bowls, cans, and boxes, providing enhanced protection, stackability, and presentation for poultry products. These rigid packaging formats are commonly used for bulk packaging, storage, and display purposes in retail environments.
Furthermore, poultry packaging is also categorized based on the type of meat, including chicken, turkey, and duck meat. Each meat category may require specific packaging solutions tailored to its unique characteristics, shelf-life requirements, and consumer preferences. As the poultry industry continues to grow and evolve, the demand for diverse and innovative packaging solutions is expected to rise, driving advancements in both flexible and rigid packaging technologies to meet the evolving needs of consumers and manufacturers alike.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the poultry packaging market share for several reasons. With its large and rapidly growing population, there will be an increased demand for poultry products, leading to a corresponding need for poultry packaging solutions. Additionally, the rising disposable incomes across the region will contribute to higher demand for processed and packaged foods, with poultry items being particularly popular. Furthermore, there is a growing trend towards convenient and healthy food choices, which is expected to drive the demand for poultry packaging further. Moreover, countries like China, India, and Indonesia, which are major players in the poultry industry, are investing in new packaging technologies and expanding their production capacity, which will further boost the growth of the poultry packaging market in the region.
Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Mondi PLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Winpak Ltd. (Wihuri Packaging Oy), ProAmpac LLC, UFlex Limited, Glenroy, Inc., and SEALPAC are among the key players in the packaging industry. These companies specialize in providing innovative packaging solutions to meet the diverse needs of various industries. With their extensive expertise and global presence, they play a vital role in driving innovation, sustainability, and efficiency in packaging. Each company brings unique capabilities and offerings to the market, contributing to the advancement of packaging technology and meeting the evolving demands of customers worldwide.
The market analytics report segments the poultry packaging market on the following basis:
• By Packaging Material Type
o Plastic
o Paper
o Molded Pulp
• By Product Type
o Flexible
• Pouches
• Bags
• Films and Wraps
• Others
o Rigid
• Trays
• Bowls
• Cans
• Boxes
• By Meat
o Chicken Meat
o Turkey Meat
o Ducks Meat
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Amcor Plc
• Berry Global Inc.
• Sonoco Products Company
• Mondi PLC
• Sealed Air Corporation
• Winpak Ltd. (Wihuri Packaging Oy)
• ProAmpac LLC
• UFlex Limited
• Glenroy, Inc.
• SEALPAC
