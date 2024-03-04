TouchScreen Display Market is estimated to reach US$101.751 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.79%
The touchscreen display market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.79% from US$56.435 billion in 2022 to US$101.751 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the touchscreen display market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.79% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$101.751 billion by 2029.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the touchscreen display market during the forecasted period is the rising demand for smartphones and tablets worldwide. Touchscreen displays are commonly used in applications such as smartphones, TVs, tablets, and many other portable devices. The increase in demand for smartphones and tablets will drive the growth of the touchscreen display market. In the current day and age, touchscreens are an essential component in a wide variety of devices such as smartphones and tablets, due to the wide range of features such as providing a seamless user interface that enables users to interact more intuitively.
Another factor that boosts the sales of smartphones in the market is the increasing availability of low-cost smartphones and the rising adoption of mobile devices in emerging economies, further boosting the growth of the touchscreen display market during the forecasted period. For instance, the increase in demand can be observed from the increase in sales from the largest smartphone and device companies in the world, which are Apple and Samsung. As per Apple’s financial statements, the iPhone mobile device experienced an increase in sales between September 2023 and September 2021, which accounts for an increase from US$191,973 thousand in 2021 to US$200,583 thousand in 2023. Additionally, as per the financial statements of Samsung, the net revenue acquired from the mobile devices accounted for 115,425,375 million Korean Won, which was an increase from 104,680,574 million Korean Won. Therefore, the increase in demand for smartphones and tablets in the market will act as a driving force for the growth of the global touchscreen display market.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the touchscreen display market during the forecasted period. For instance, in January 2023, Samsung Display announced the full-scale mass production of their first large-sized On-Cell Touch AMOLED (OCTA) panel. The use of touch-integrated panels in place of plastic touch films will help boost the competitiveness of Samsung Display in the market, providing a simplified design and productivity to the customers in the market.
The touchscreen display market, based on screen type, is categorized into five types- capacitive touch, screens, resistive touch screens, surface acoustic wave type displays, infrared touch screens, and others. Touchscreen displays arrive in a wide range of types, each having a different application.
The touchscreen display market, based on application, is categorized into four types- laptops, smartphones, smart TVs, and others. Smartphones and tablets are the major users of touchscreen displays in the market, due to their portability and increasing affordability in the market.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the touchscreen display market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the increasing adoption of touchscreen displays in several sectors, which include retail, healthcare, and several others. The use of touchscreen displays allows to enhance customer experience and increase operational efficiency. Additionally, the rising advancements in touchscreen technology, which includes haptic feedback and pressure sensors, drive the growth of the touchscreen display market, enabling a more immersive and intuitive user experience.
The research includes several key players from the touchscreen display market, such as Panasonic Corporation of North America, Mouser Electronics, Inc., SAMSUNG, DISPLAX, BOE Technology UK Limited., Fujitsu, LG Electronics, NEC Corporation, and AUO Display Plus Corp.
The market analytics report segments the touchscreen display market using the following criteria:
• By Screen Type:
o Capacitive Touch Screens
o Resistive Touch Screens
o Surface Acoustic Wave Type Displays
o Infrared Touch Screens
o Others
• By Application:
o Laptop
o Smartphone
o Smart TV
o Others
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Panasonic Corporation of North America
• SAMSUNG
• Mouser Electronics, Inc.
• DISPLAX
• Fujitsu
• LG Electronics
• BOE Technology UK Limited.
• NEC Corporation
• AUO Display Plus Corp
