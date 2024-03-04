Dental Service Organization Market was valued at $144.815 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.32%
The dental service organization market was valued at US$144.815 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2029, the dental service organization market was valued at US$144.815 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.32%.
Dental Service Organisations (DSOs) are several types of dental practice business models that provide dentists with a variety of non-clinical services to help them manage their practices more effectively.
DSOs benefit both dentists and patients by making dental treatment more affordable and assuring a steady stream of patients for dentists. The market is also fuelled by advancements in healthcare technology, which enable the development of DSOs with higher compatibility, safety, and accuracy.
Raising knowledge about oral health is critical to the success of the dental service organization industry. People are seeking more dental treatments as they become more aware of the importance of oral health as a result of the rise in oral cancer cases.
For example, the American Cancer Society estimates that in 2023, the number of oropharyngeal cancer and oral cavity cases will be 54,540, with 11,580 fatalities. DSOs have expanded their service offerings beyond critical dental procedures to include complete treatments such as implants, orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, oral cancer treatment, and sleep apnea therapy.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the photoelectric sensor string wound filter material market during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2023, USOSM (U.S. Oral Surgery Management) established the USOSM Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Centres of Excellence program.
Its goal is to recognize USOSM partner practices that consistently provide more effective patient care and clinical excellence. Its most recent quality initiative, the USOSM Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Centres of Excellence program, introduces a new method of providing and measuring patient care quality.
The global dental service organization market, based on different services is categorized into- human resources, marketing and branding, accounting, medical supplies procurement, and others. DSOs offer human resources services to dental offices, such as staffing, personnel management, training, and compliance with labor legislation. They help locate and hire competent employees, manage benefits and payroll, and provide training programs.
DSOs provide marketing and branding services to dental practices, such as strategy creation, digital campaigns, website design, social media management, and branding, to assist them to attract and retain new patients.
DSOs offer accounting services to dental practices, such as financial management, budgeting, billing, invoicing, and reporting. They also ensure financial stability and regulatory compliance through bookkeeping, tax preparation, accounts payable, and financial analysis.
Medical Supplies Procurement is the process of managing and acquiring medical supplies, equipment, and consumables for dental treatments, leveraging DSO purchasing power and supplier connections to ensure competitive prices and timely delivery.
The global dental service organization market, based on the ownership model, is categorized into- Corporate Dental Service Organizations (CDSOs), and Dental Management Companies (DMCs). CDSOs own and run many dental offices, which employ dentists, hygienists, and support personnel. They integrate practices under a single corporate umbrella to achieve economies of scale, standardization, and efficiency. Examples are huge dental chains.
DMCs, or dental support organizations, provide non-clinical business support services to independent dental practices, collaborating with individual practitioners or group practices on management and administrative chores. They offer resources, experience, and economies of scale, freeing dentists to concentrate on patient care.
The global dental service organization market, based on end users, is categorized into- dental surgeons, endodontists, general dentists, and others. Dental surgeons who specialize in oral and maxillofacial surgery frequently collaborate with DSOs on practice management, administrative assistance, and access to specialized equipment.
Endodontists diagnose and treat dental pulp and tissue problems, whereas ordinary dentists offer primary care. DSOs provide support services such as patient scheduling, invoicing, and laboratory tests. They collaborate with general dentistry clinics to provide full assistance for practice administration, marketing, personnel, continuing education, and technology integration.
North America is expected to account for a significant portion of the dental service organization market due to the region's rapid improvement in technology and growing awareness of oral health.
The Straumann Group, for instance, formed a strategic collaboration with Aspen Dental Management, Inc. in September 2021 to supply dental implant solutions, support, and CAD/CAM alternatives to over 1000 ADMI and allied workplaces throughout 45 states in the US. The major providers of fixed and removable dental prosthetics are driving a considerable increase in oral health services in the United States.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global dental service organization market that have been covered are Dykema, Ascent Dental Solutions, Bright Balance, Fiera Comox, Frost & Sullivan, GPS Dental, Interdent, Marquee Dental Partners, and Rectangle Health.
The market analytics report segments the global dental service organization market using the following criteria:
• By Service Type
o Human Resources
o Marketing & Branding
o Accounting
o Medical Supplies Procurement
o Others
• By Ownership Model
o Dental Service Organizations (CDSOs)
o Dental Management Companies (DMCs)
• By End-User
o Dental Surgeons
o Endodontists
o General Dentists
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Dykema
• Ascent Dental Solutions
• Bright Balance
• Fiera Comox
• Frost & Sullivan
• GPS Dental
• Interdent
• Marquee Dental Partners
• Rectangle Health
