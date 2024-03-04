SOEC Electrolyzer Market is projected to reach US$3,363.418 billion by 2029 at a significant CAGR of 59.71%
The SOEC electrolyzer market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 59.71% from US$79.466 billion in 2022 to US$3,363.418 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the SOEC electrolyzer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 59.71% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$3,363.418 billion by 2029.
The market for SOEC (Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell) electrolyzers is expanding due to the rising need for sustainable hydrogen generation. With the use of solid oxide materials and high temperatures, SOEC technology makes it possible to electrolyze water effectively. This technique has several benefits, including high efficiency, low operating costs, and compatibility with intermittent renewable energy sources. Applications are found in many different fields, such as transportation, industry, and energy storage. Market expansion is, however, hampered by issues such as high initial investment costs, limited commercialization, and the requirement for enhanced durability and scalability. To fully utilize SOEC electrolyzers, research and development activities must be sustained to overcome these obstacles.
An electrochemical device called a Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell (SOEC) divides water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen gases to transform electrical energy into chemical energy. In contrast to conventional electrolyzers, SOECs use a solid oxide electrolyte, usually composed of ceramics like yttria-stabilized zirconia, to function at high temperatures (usually above 500°C). Faster reaction rates and increased efficiency are made possible by this high working temperature. Because of its adaptability, SOECs may be used in industrial settings, energy storage, and the manufacture of hydrogen sustainably. Because they offer a sustainable route for producing hydrogen without emitting greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, they have the potential to boost clean energy programs.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, In May 2023, Topsoe built the first industrial-scale SOEC electrolyzer facility in history. After the new factory was finished, Topsoe presented a strong argument in favor of SOEC technology on an industrial basis. The plant claimed to have a 500MW initial manufacturing capacity. According to reports, Topsoe's SOEC technology can produce green hydrogen up to 35% more efficiently than traditional methods, helping the world meet its decarbonization goals.
Based on components the SOEC electrolyzer market is divided into BOP and stack. The stack's surrounding components are all part of the Balance of Plant (BOP), which is essential to the stack's operation and smooth integration into a larger hydrogen production system. Conversely, the Stack functions as the core element of the SOEC electrolyzer and is essential to the actual water-splitting process.
Based on application, the sector responsible for producing hydrogen is anticipated to hold the biggest market share. The main application of solid oxide electrolysis cells (SOECs) is the electrolysis of water to produce hydrogen. Hydrogen applications include energy storage, transportation, and industrial operations. Hydrogen is a flexible and clean energy source. One important technological advancement for facilitating the decarbonization of industries like transportation and manufacturing is the use of SOECs for hydrogen production. The market is currently dominated by the hydrogen production segment because of the rising demand for hydrogen as a clean fuel and energy storage solution.
Based on end-users, the power plant category is projected to develop at the quickest rate in the market. By incorporating SOECs into their operations for energy storage and grid balancing, power plants that use renewable energy sources can gain from them. When demand outpaces supply, SOEC converts extra power into hydrogen, which can be stored and used at a later time. Hydrogen is used as a feedstock and in many chemical processes in the chemical industry. Chemical producers can reduce their carbon footprint and meet sustainability targets by using SOECs, which provide an effective and clean method of producing hydrogen on-site. Hydrogen is also needed by refineries in the oil and gas sector for many procedures, such as hydrocracking and hydrotreating. With the use of SOECs, on-site hydrogen production is made more effective and sustainable, decreasing the need for fossil fuel-based sources of hydrogen and making refining more environmentally friendly.
Based on geography the global market is anticipated to be dominated by the Asia Pacific region. The increased demand for energy storage devices in emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and others is the reason for the dominance. The need for effective and sustainable energy solutions is being driven by these countries' rapid economic expansion and rising energy use. The region's emphasis on clean energy development and the shift to low-carbon economies is in line with the need for SOFC and SOEC technologies. Because of its sizable customer base, pro-business regulations, and investments in clean technology and renewable energy, Asia Pacific presents a sizable market.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the SOEC electrolyzer market that have been covered are Altana AG Mitsubishi Power, Toshiba Corporation, FuelCell Energy Inc., Bloom Energy Corporation, Haldor Topsoe, Sunfire, Kyocera Corporation, OxEon Energy, Nexceris, Redox Power System.
The market analytics report segments the SOEC electrolyzer market on the following basis:
• BY COMPONENT
o BOP
o Stack
• BY APPLICATION
o Hydrogen Production
o Industrial Process
o Others
• BY END-USER
o Power
o Transportation
o Refineries
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Altana AG Mitsubishi Power
• Toshiba Corporation
• FuelCell Energy Inc.
• Bloom Energy Corporation
• Haldor Topsoe
• Sunfire
• Kyocera Corporation
• OxEon Energy
• Nexceris
• Redox Power System
