Eventguru Celebrates 16 Years of Success as Singapore’s Go-To Resource for Event Support Solutions
Eventguru specializes in providing arcade machines, carnival games, bouncy inflatables, fun food stations, and more.WOODLANDS, SINGAPORE, March 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eventguru is celebrating its 16th year of service in 2024. This Singapore-based events support company continues its tradition of excellence by providing clients with quality arcade games, bouncy inflatables, carnival games, and more to create fun atmospheres and unforgettable events.
Eventguru officially opened its doors in 2008 and has become renowned as a go-to resource for Singapore event support. A long list of clients have turned to Eventguru for rentals supporting corporate events, birthdays, weddings, and various other special occasions, and these clients have left nothing but high praise for the exemplary services provided by the Eventguru team.
Eventguru offers in-house event planning designers who work one-on-one with each and every client to ensure that every goal is met and exceeded. These designers truly bring ideas to life with a penchant for providing unique solutions for each client. Moreover, the Eventguru team is committed to providing solutions steeped in the tenets of safety, quality, and value to ensure that every client receives the best experience possible.
“All our equipment is carefully chosen,” said a spokesperson for Eventguru. “We put safety first. We seek to offer the highest quality solutions to meet the needs of our customers.”
Over the years, Eventguru has grown to offer an exciting portfolio of possibilities for its clients including racing, arcade, sports, shooting, music, and claw machine games that are fun for all ages. Clients can choose from ball pits, softplay playgrounds, carnival games, cash grab booths, and much more. Plus, Eventguru offers a delicious lineup of carnival food items.
As Eventguru celebrates its 16th year of service, the company is committed to continuing its tradition of excellence while also growing its list of offerings. Stay up to date with the latest from this top Singapore event management company by visiting https://www.eventguru.com.sg/.
ABOUT EVENTGURU
Eventguru has been the premier source for arcade games, bouncy inflatables, carnival rental, fun food stations, and more in Singapore since 2008.
Eventguru
Eventguru
+ +65 91791262
sales@eventguru.com.sg
Visit us on social media:
Instagram