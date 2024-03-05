Heroes Ranch Ribbon-Cutting Celebration and Open House Announcement
Celebrating Community and CourageQUITMAN, TX, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heroes Ranch is delighted to announce the Ribbon-Cutting Celebration and Open House scheduled for Saturday, March 23rd, 2024, starting at 11:00 am.
This joyous event commemorates a significant milestone in the journey of Heroes Ranch with the completion of the Heroes Cabin and Patriot Pavilion. This will be a special day filled with camaraderie, appreciation, and the spirit of patriotism.
Event Highlights:
• Catered BBQ: A selection of delicious barbecue offerings will be prepared specially for this occasion.
• Ranch Tours: Guests can explore the breathtaking landscapes and facilities of Heroes Ranch.
• Ribbon-Cutting Celebration and Open House: The official opening of the Heroes Cabin and Patriot Pavilion will be commemorated.
• Guest Speakers: Inspiring stories and messages will be shared by distinguished speakers.
• Silent Auction: A variety of items will be available for bidding to support the mission of Heroes Ranch.
• Raffle: An opportunity to win fantastic prizes.
• Live Music: The event will feature live music for guests' enjoyment.
Come rain or shine, the celebration will proceed as planned, promising a day of fun and fellowship for all attendees.
Heroes Ranch is a recreational retreat dedicated to providing "Outdoor Accessible" Family Adventures and togetherness for injured, ailing, wounded, or disabled Heroes. Nestled 90 minutes East of Dallas, Texas, Heroes Ranch spans over 450 acres of pristine hunting and adventure grounds. With a rich history as a former tree farm and Boy Scout campground, the Ranch now offers a picturesque landscape of towering trees, abundant wildlife, and scenic lakes—ideal for hunting, fishing, camping, nature walks, and various outdoor activities suitable for all ages.
Established in 2020, Heroes Ranch embodies years of planning, dreaming, and a profound desire to give back to our Heroes and their families. We continuously strive to adapt to the needs of our Heroes by providing outdoor wheelchairs, ramps, specialized guns, and more.
Heroes Ranch operates as a non-profit organization and proudly welcomes Heroes and their families from the Military, Law Enforcement, Firefighters, First Responders, Gold Star Families, and Special Needs Families.
The upcoming celebration is an opportunity to honor the resilience and spirit of these heroes.
For more information about Heroes Ranch and our mission, please visit HelpingHeroesHunt.org.
