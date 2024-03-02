Baceline Capital Achieves Over $15 Million in Equipment Volume Funded in 2023

Baceline Capital, a premier commercial financing company specializing in funding for medical equipment

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baceline Capital, a premier commercial financing company specializing in funding for medical equipment, proudly announces that it successfully facilitated over $15 million in equipment financing for its valued customers in 2023.

This achievement marks a remarkable 101% increase compared to the previous year.

Kenneth King, Founder & Sales Director at Baceline Capital, attributes this significant growth to the company's unwavering commitment to serving its vendor partners. He stated, "Our plan to stay focused and passionate about serving our vendor partners paid off very well." King added, "Growth in 2023 was driven by continued traction in our vendor origination channels, combined with providing financing to our existing customers. During this period, we maintained our rigorous underwriting standards as evidenced by our portfolio performance."

Reflecting on this success, King expressed the team's excitement about the performance in 2023 and their optimistic outlook for continued growth in 2024. He affirmed, "Our team is excited about the 2023 performance, and we anticipate that our continued focus on the mission will help drive growth in 2024. We're just getting started."

Baceline Capital serves as a trusted capital partner to leading manufacturers and distributors in the medical equipment industry. Leveraging years of deal knowledge, diverse industry coverage, and situation-specific credit expertise, Baceline Capital provides innovative, fast, and flexible financing solutions to its clients.

About Baceline Capital:

Baceline Capital is a different kind of company, specializing in originating loans tailored specifically to the healthcare industry. With a vision to simplify access to business loans, Baceline Capital prioritizes listening with kindness and communicating with transparency to understand its clients' ambitions. With eight years of experience in the finance and lending industry, Baceline Capital has provided customized working capital solutions and advisory services to a wide variety of people and businesses. The company's mission is to provide simple, flexible financing, empowering its clients to manage debt, grow their businesses, and focus on what drives them.

