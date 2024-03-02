Governor Abbott Names Chair, Appoints Seven To Nueces River Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, March 2 - March 1, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Lisa Greenberg to the Nueces River Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. Additionally, the Governor appointed James Bendele and William Dillard and reappointed Marshall Davidson, Debra Hatch, William “Bill” Schuchman, and Howard “Tony” Wood for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029, and named Eric Burnett as chair of the board. The Authority shall administer the control, employment, and conservation of the waters of the Nueces River Basin, forestation and reforestation, groundwater, storm water floodwater, water quality control, solid waste, and parks and recreational facilities.

Lisa Greenberg of Corpus Christi is an attorney with the Law Office of Lisa Greenberg. She is a board member of the Texas Criminal Defense Attorneys Association, president of the Coastal Bend Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, and board chair for the Nueces County Public Defender’s Office. Greenberg received a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Public Administration from Texas Tech University and a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech School of Law.

James Bendele of Carrizo Springs is operations manager of Hawkins Lease Service. He is a graduate of Uvalde High School.

William Dillard of Uvalde is a retired banker. He is a member of the First State Bank of Uvalde Board of Directors, a member and former president of the Uvalde Lions Club, and volunteer for the Leona Chapel Cemetery Association. Dillard received a bachelor’s degree from West Texas State University and a master’s degree from Sul Ross State University.

Marshall Davidson of Ingleside is the vice president of J. M. Davidson, Inc. He is chairman of the San Patricio County Economic Development Corporation. Davidson received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Latin American studies from The University of Texas at Austin.

Debra Hatch of Corpus Christi is the owner of DH Communications. She is a graduate of Leadership Corpus Christi, member of the Art Museum of South Texas, and former president of Charity League. As the former governmental affairs director of the Corpus Christi Association of Realtors, she served on the Texas Association of Realtors’ statewide Political Council and Governmental Affairs Committees. Hatch received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Southern Methodist University and a Master of Arts in Communication from Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

William “Bill” Schuchman of Jourdanton is a rancher, specializing in exotic animals. He retired after 27 years as an environmental engineer. He currently serves as co-director of the Jourdanton Chamber of Commerce, executive board member of AMVETS, trustee and judge advocate of Jourdanton Veterans of Foreign Wars, and a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars. He is former president of the Jourdanton Rotary, former executive director of Jourdanton Economic Development Corporation, and former vice commander, Jourdanton American Legion. He served in the U.S. Army as a medic during the Vietnam War. Schuchman received an undergraduate degree from University of Missouri and a master’s degree in environmental engineering from Kennedy Western in Pennsylvania.

Howard “Tony” Wood of Sandia is the is an owner of a small longhorn ranch in Jim Wells County. He is the former director of the National Spill Control School and former adjunct professor at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi. He is a board member of the Oso Creek and Bay Total Maximum Daily Load Committee. He holds certifications as a Certified Safety Manager and Certified Safety Executive from the World Safety Organization and is certified in Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response. Wood received a Bachelor of Science Texas A&M University Corpus Christi and a Master of Science in Environmental Policy and Management from American Military University.

Eric Burnett of Portland is a retired business owner. He is the former president of the Portland Rotary Club, former board chair of the Business Professionals of American – Texas, and former vice president and board member of the Gregory Portland Independent School District Board. Burnett received a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Wisconsin – LaCrosse.