SLA Video Productions and Dr. Alice Jeromin Collaborates to Launch New Podcast, "Speaking of Pets”

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SLA Video Productions is excited to announce its partnership with Dr. Alice Jeromin, a highly regarded board-certified veterinary dermatologist, creating a groundbreaking podcast called "Speaking of Pets" This podcast is specifically designed to provide pet owners with scientifically-backed information on various topics related to pet health and wellness.

"Speaking of Pets" is meant to bridge the gap between pet owners and reliable veterinary information. It addresses the concerning fact that pet owners often consult multiple sources or rely on neighbor-recommended treatments before seeking professional veterinary care. The podcast's goal is to equip pet owners with science-based, evidence-based knowledge to ensure their pets receive safe and effective treatments, avoiding adverse effects caused by unqualified advice.

Each episode of "Speaking of Pets" will feature a distinguished guest expert who specializes in a specific topic, ranging from the safe use of CBD to nutrition, therapy, vaccines and more. With a focus on dispelling treatment myths and ineffective remedies, the podcast aims to empower pet owners to make informed decisions that not only promote their pets' well-being but also save them from unnecessary expenses.

Dr. Alice Jeromin, alongside her sister Janet, an animal advocate and rescue enthusiast, will host "Speaking of Pets.” Their combined expertise and passion for animal welfare make for a fun, engaging and informative podcast that serves as a form of veterinary consultation for pet owners. The show will feature conversations with board-certified specialists and experts in various fields, including cancer, surgery, nutrition, internal medicine, and dermatology.

Listeners can tune in to "Speaking of Pets" starting March 5th wherever you get your podcast or watch episodes on YouTube @speakingofpets or by visiting https://www.youtube.com/@SpeakingOfPets. To stay updated on the latest episodes and interact with the podcast, follow @speakingofpets on social media. Pet owners are encouraged to submit their questions to contact@speakingofpetspod.com for a chance to have them answered on the show.

The podcast promises to be an invaluable resource for pet owners seeking reliable information and guidance in the care of their furry companions. By promoting responsible pet ownership and debunking treatment misconceptions, this podcast strives to safeguard pets from well-meaning but ill-informed individuals while fostering a stronger bond between pet owners and veterinary professionals. The first episode addresses the safe use of CBD for your pets.

Blue Buffalo will be sponsoring the first 8 episodes. Karen Labarre, Blue Buffalo’s National Veterinary Director says, “I have had the pleasure of working with Dr. Alice Jeromin for the past 25 years. Over the years I have listened to her present scientific lectures that have served veterinarians to help their clients deal with many aspects of veterinary dermatology. She helps Pet Parents manage their pets allergies and improve their lives. She is compassionate and caring and always has the interest of her patients”.

SLA Video Productions, A video production company based in Cleveland that specializes in creating high-quality videos that deliver powerful messages. SLA Video offers a range of services, including concept development, filming, editing, and post-production. Whether it's a promotional video, corporate video, event coverage, podcast or social media content, SLA strives to exceed client expectations and produce visually stunning videos that make a lasting impact.

Alice Jeromin, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, has made it her life's work to heal and help animals as a specialist in dermatology/allergy. Now retired from her practice, she volunteers for rescue organizations as well as a clinic for the rehabilitation of wildlife. Her passion for animals is far reaching yet as close to home as the creatures who are considered part of the family.

Blue Buffalo, Blue Buffalo offers wholesome, meat-first recipes with high-quality, natural ingredients in flavors dogs and cats love. Discover formulas for all breed sizes, life stages, and lifestyle.

All Blue Buffalo foods are backed by our True BLUE Promise: NO poultry by-product meals, NO corn, wheat, or soy, and NO artificial flavors or preservatives.

