【Extend reach into Southeast Asian markets】 Macao Pavilion debuts at ASTINDO Travel Fair in Indonesia

MACAU, March 2 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) leads a delegation of the travel trade to participate in ASTINDO Travel Fair in Indonesia again, where the Office runs a mega Macao Pavilion to showcase Macao as a preferred destination that holds great appeal for Southeast Asian travelers, forging ahead with international marketing endeavors.

Appeal to leisure travelers from Indonesia at mega travel fair

Organized by the Indonesian Travel Agents Association (ASINTDO), ASTINDO Travel Fair is one of Indonesia’s largest consumer travel fairs, which engages many travel destinations, airlines and tourism operators. This year, the travel fair is held in Jakarta, Indonesia from 29 February to 3 March, expecting an estimate of 18,000 visitors.

MGTO is invited by ASTINDO to participate in the travel fair once again and as a supporting unit this year, with Macao being featured as a preferred destination. The Office’s participation in the travel fair, along with the direct air route launched between Jakarta and Macao last November, are expected to raise Macao’s profile as an international destination and boost visitations from Southeast Asia.

Showcase “tourism +” with industry partners

MGTO leads a delegation of Macao’s integrated resort enterprises and airline to join the travel fair and set up a 36-square-meter Macao Pavilion to showcase Macao’s vibrant scene and charm of “tourism +”. The booth features colorful design and interactive games which highlight Macao’s World Heritage, events, gastronomy and a breath of leisure travel experiences.

The Macao Pavilion runs a Macao tourist information counter and trade networking zone, where Macao industry delegates connect and navigate partnership opportunities with the exhibitors and travel trade from Indonesia. MGTO also collaborates with seven local travel agencies to launch special offers on Macao and multi-destination tour products to spark Indonesians’ interest in visiting Macao.

Five destination presentations energize locals’ intention to explore Macao

MGTO presents five interactive sessions of destination presentation for local tourism operators and the public to gain an update on Macao’s latest travel tips. Prize-giving question games and great lucky draws are held at the sessions to engage the public and attract visitors for the colorful experience of “tourism +” in Macao.

Active participation in Southeast Asian travel fairs

MGTO is going to mark its presence at NATAS Travel 2024 in Singapore and MATTA Travel Fair in Malaysia in March. In both travel fairs, the Office will join tour operators there to roll out distinctive products of Macao tours, Hong Kong-Macao tours and other multi-destination tours for a wider reach into visitor markets.

MGTO is dedicated to tapping the potential of Southeast Asian visitor markets. Besides holding destination presentations and participating in travel fairs to enhance Macao’s destination profile in various countries in Southeast Asia, the Office actively organizes familiarization visits for delegations to Macao’s latest tourist attractions, hotel facilities and so forth. Tourism operators from both sides are thereby encouraged to develop new tourism products tailored for these visitor markets. Furthermore, plans are underway for the Office to unfold mega roadshows in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia in 2024 to expand the diversity of visitor markets for a more robust tourism economy.