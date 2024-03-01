From Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President,

I would like to convey my congratulations upon your election victory and wish you every success in your new term.

I seize this opportunity to reaffirm my country’s willingness to continue its cooperation with Azerbaijan to our mutual benefit. I am confident that our bilateral dialogue, spearheaded by our strategic energy cooperation can be further expanded to other sectors. I look forward to keep working together with you towards the advancement of peace, respect for international law and good neighbourly relations.

Please accept, dear President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic