WV 2 reopen in Sistersville; WVDOH working on plans for permanent repairs

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) engineers are working on permanent repair plans on WV 2 after a water main break damaged the road surface on Thursday, February 29, 2024.
 
A 10 a.m. water main break at the intersection of WV 2 and Oil Ridge Road washed away pavement and closed both northbound and southbound lanes of WV 2. The leak was repaired about 3 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2024. The resulting hole was filled with gravel, allowing both lanes to reopen.
 
WVDOH Chief Engineer of Operations Joe Pack, P.E., said engineers are evaluating the damage and formulating a plan to make permanent repairs. The WVDOH hopes to have a contractor repave the damaged section of roadway within the next few weeks.

