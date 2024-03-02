PHILIPPINES, March 2 - Press Release

March 1, 2024 415 Batangueños benefit from sustainable livelihood program of Cayetanos "Magandang opportunity para sa amin na nakikita ng pamahalaan sa pamamagitan ng Sustainable Livelihood Program. It's a privilege na isa kami sa napili." This was what Lea de Taunon, one of the 415 beneficiaries of livelihood assistance, had to say about the help she received from the offices of Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano in Bauan, Batangas on Wednesday. On February 28, 2024, the Cayetano siblings' team, in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development through its Sustainable Livelihood Program (DSWD SLP), reached out to the beneficiaries to aid capacity building and to provide assistance for their daily needs. The 415 beneficiaries are from different parts of Batangas province who are members of 15 associations composed of women, tricycle drivers, farmers, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. "When it comes to SLP, maganda siya kasi ang biyaya na natatanggap namin ay hindi temporary. It's up to us if mapapalago ang biyayang ito at makakatulong pa sa aming community," de Taunon, President of the LGBTQ+ group United Colors SLP Lobo, said at the event held at the Herminigildo Jasa Dolor Coliseum in Bauan, Batangas. With their group composed of freelancers in the beauty industry, de Taunon said they plan to establish a cooperative that would sell beauty products to benefit their members as well. "Ang napagkaisahan ng United Colors SLP Lobo ay magtayo ng coop na may layunin na magtinda ng basic necessities ng aming members. We would also like to create products na papaloob sa salon industries na pwede i-market sa aming members," she said. De Taunon said their group is looking forward to growing their business. "Umasa po kayo na ang lahat ng opportunity na ito ay gagawin namin ang best para mapalago at mas maging productive sa aming community." "Sobra po ang aming pasasalamat sa napakalaking oportunidad na ipinagkaloob sa amin nina Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano. At sa tulong ng aming Lobo Mayor Lota Manalo, at ama ng 2nd District na si Cong. Abu. God bless po!" she added. The senators' team led the SLP awarding with the help of former Batangas 2nd District Representative Raneo "Ranie" Abu and his daughter Dr. Reina Abu. Other local government officials present were Bauan Mayor Ryanh Dolor, Bauan Vice Mayor Ronald Cruzat, Bauan Municipal Administrator Atty. Ava Talag, and Lobo Municipal Administrator Lester Roubin Ayag. DSWD Central Office representative Welson Iligan and DSWD SLP Region 4A Program Coordinator Milantie Aceveda were also present in the ceremonial turnover. The Cayetanos have been partnering with the DSWD and local government units across the country to extend help to needy Filipinos and vulnerable sectors. 415 Batangueños, nakinabang sa sustainable livelihood program ng mga Cayetano "Magandang opportunity para sa amin na nakikita ng pamahalaan sa pamamagitan ng Sustainable Livelihood Program. It's a privilege na isa kami sa napili." Ito ang nasabi ni Lea de Taunon, isa sa 415 ba beneficiaries ng tulong pangkabuhayan, tungkol sa naitulong sa kanya ng opisina nina Senador Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano sa Bauan, Batangas noong Miyerkules. Noong February 28, 2024, nakipag ugnayan ang opisina ng magkapatid na senador sa Department of Social Welfare and Development sa pamamagitan ng Sustainable Livelihood Program (DSWD SLP) nito upang malapitan ang mga beneficiary upang bigyan sila ng tulong para sa pang araw-araw na pangangailangan. Mula sa iba't ibang bahagi ng lalawigan ng Batangas ang 415 na beneficiaries na miyembro ng 15 asosasyon na binubuo ng mga kababaihan, tricycle driver, magsasaka, at miyembro ng LGBTQ+ community. "When it comes to SLP, maganda siya kasi ang biyaya na natatanggap namin ay hindi temporary. It's up to us if mapapalago ang biyayang ito at makakatulong pa sa aming community," wika ni de Taunon, Pangulo ng LGBTQ+ group na United Colors SLP Lobo, habang ginaganap ang awarding ceremony sa Herminigildo Jasa Dolor Coliseum sa Bauan, Batangas. Dahil binubuo ang kanilang grupo ng mga freelancer sa beauty industry, sinabi ni de Taunon na plano nilang magtatag ng isang kooperatiba na magbebenta ng mga produktong pampaganda upang makinabang din ang kanilang mga miyembro. "Ang napagkaisahan ng United Colors SLP Lobo ay magtayo ng coop na may layunin na magtinda ng basic necessities ng aming members. We would also like to create products na papaloob sa salon industries na pwede i-market sa aming members," aniya. Ayon kay De Taunon, nasasabik na ang grupong palaguin ang kanilang negosyo. "Umasa po kayo na ang lahat ng opportunity na ito ay gagawin namin ang best para mapalago at mas maging productive sa aming community." "Sobra po ang aming pasasalamat sa napakalaking oportunidad na ipinagkaloob sa amin nina Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano. At sa tulong ng aming Lobo Mayor Lota Manalo, at ama ng 2nd District na si Cong. Abu. God bless po!" dagdag niya. Pinangunahan ng pangkat ng mga senador ang SLP awarding sa tulong ni dating Batangas 2nd District Representative Raneo "Ranie" Abu at anak nitong si Dr. Reina Abu. Dumalo rin ang iba pang opisyal ng lokal na pamahalaan tulad nina Bauan Mayor Ryanh Dolor, Bauan Vice Mayor Ronald Cruzat, Bauan Municipal Administrator Atty. Ava Talag, at Lobo Municipal Administrator Lester Roubin Ayag. Kasama rin sa ceremonial turnover sina DSWD Central Office representative Welson Iligan at DSWD SLP Region 4A Program Coordinator Milantie Aceveda. Nakikipagtulungan ang mga Cayetano sa DSWD at local government units sa buong bansa upang mag-abot ng tulong sa mga nangangailangan na Pilipino at mga marginalized na sektor.