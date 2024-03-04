"Celebrating Milestone: 1000 Artworks with Clara Woods and the Impact of Inclusion"
EINPresswire.com/ -- "1000: Celebrating 18 Years and 1000 Artworks" – A Celebration of Clara Woods' Journey and Artistic Expression
This March 9th, from 4 PM to 9 PM, at the Rogue Collective in Newport Beach, CA, we invite you to join us in a unique celebration titled "1000: Celebrating 18 Years and 1000 Artworks." This event is not just an art exhibition or a birthday party; it's a gathering to honor Clara Woods, a young artist whose life and work challenge the conventional boundaries of communication and creativity.
About Clara Woods:
Clara's journey into the art world began in the face of adversity. Following a perinatal stroke that severely limited her ability to speak, write, or read, Clara discovered art as her profound form of expression. Despite these challenges, Clara possesses the remarkable ability to understand three languages, showcasing her extraordinary cognitive capacity and her connection with the world around her.
Inspired by Frida Kahlo, Clara has turned her challenges into a source of strength, using her artwork to express her thoughts, emotions, and perspectives. With more than 800 artworks sold worldwide, Clara's story is one of triumph over adversity. Her move from Italy to the USA was recognized as a testament to her exceptional talent, earning her an American visa for extraordinary abilities.
Clara is more than an artist; she is a beacon of hope, an entrepreneur, and a motivational speaker. Her life encourages us to see beyond limitations and to recognize the potential within ourselves and others.
Betina Genovesi, Clara's mother and manager, reflects on their journey:
"I'm super excited to be celebrating Clara's birthday and all the awesome milestones we've hit. When we kicked things off, we couldn't have imagined landing where we are today, where Clara, without saying a word, has become a voice for millions. It's incredible. Every time I see those letters from all corners of the world for the Inclusion Matters Wall, I feel like bursting into tears. It's a clear sign that when we pull together, we can change the world and turn big dreams into reality."
Matt Barnes, founder of Rogue Collective:
“We’re so excited to host Clara Woods 1,000 and her Inclusion Matters wall! Clara truly embodies what we’re all about at Rogue Collective: building community, celebrating creativity, and the power of inclusion!”
Event Highlights:
- Clara's 1000th Artwork: Experience the unveiling of Clara's 1000th artwork, a significant milestone that reflects her journey of resilience, hope, and boundless creativity. Each piece she creates is a testament to her ability to communicate and connect with others without the need for spoken or written words.
- Special Musical Performance by Adin Boyer: Among the night's attractions is a performance by Adin Boyer, a musician and former American Idol contestant with autism. Adin's music transcends conventional boundaries, offering an experience that promises to leave a lasting impact on all who listen.
- The Inclusion Matters Wall: A highlight of the celebration is the Inclusion Matters Wall, inviting attendees to participate in a collective artwork that symbolizes unity, diversity, and the beauty of embracing every individual's uniqueness.
Join Us in this special event to honor Clara Woods' incredible journey of art, inclusion, and inspiration. Let's celebrate the achievements and advocate for the values of inclusion and artistic expression together.
Betina Genovesi
This March 9th, from 4 PM to 9 PM, at the Rogue Collective in Newport Beach, CA, we invite you to join us in a unique celebration titled "1000: Celebrating 18 Years and 1000 Artworks." This event is not just an art exhibition or a birthday party; it's a gathering to honor Clara Woods, a young artist whose life and work challenge the conventional boundaries of communication and creativity.
About Clara Woods:
Clara's journey into the art world began in the face of adversity. Following a perinatal stroke that severely limited her ability to speak, write, or read, Clara discovered art as her profound form of expression. Despite these challenges, Clara possesses the remarkable ability to understand three languages, showcasing her extraordinary cognitive capacity and her connection with the world around her.
Inspired by Frida Kahlo, Clara has turned her challenges into a source of strength, using her artwork to express her thoughts, emotions, and perspectives. With more than 800 artworks sold worldwide, Clara's story is one of triumph over adversity. Her move from Italy to the USA was recognized as a testament to her exceptional talent, earning her an American visa for extraordinary abilities.
Clara is more than an artist; she is a beacon of hope, an entrepreneur, and a motivational speaker. Her life encourages us to see beyond limitations and to recognize the potential within ourselves and others.
Betina Genovesi, Clara's mother and manager, reflects on their journey:
"I'm super excited to be celebrating Clara's birthday and all the awesome milestones we've hit. When we kicked things off, we couldn't have imagined landing where we are today, where Clara, without saying a word, has become a voice for millions. It's incredible. Every time I see those letters from all corners of the world for the Inclusion Matters Wall, I feel like bursting into tears. It's a clear sign that when we pull together, we can change the world and turn big dreams into reality."
Matt Barnes, founder of Rogue Collective:
“We’re so excited to host Clara Woods 1,000 and her Inclusion Matters wall! Clara truly embodies what we’re all about at Rogue Collective: building community, celebrating creativity, and the power of inclusion!”
Event Highlights:
- Clara's 1000th Artwork: Experience the unveiling of Clara's 1000th artwork, a significant milestone that reflects her journey of resilience, hope, and boundless creativity. Each piece she creates is a testament to her ability to communicate and connect with others without the need for spoken or written words.
- Special Musical Performance by Adin Boyer: Among the night's attractions is a performance by Adin Boyer, a musician and former American Idol contestant with autism. Adin's music transcends conventional boundaries, offering an experience that promises to leave a lasting impact on all who listen.
- The Inclusion Matters Wall: A highlight of the celebration is the Inclusion Matters Wall, inviting attendees to participate in a collective artwork that symbolizes unity, diversity, and the beauty of embracing every individual's uniqueness.
Join Us in this special event to honor Clara Woods' incredible journey of art, inclusion, and inspiration. Let's celebrate the achievements and advocate for the values of inclusion and artistic expression together.
Betina Genovesi
Clara Woods LLC
+1 424-542-4803
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok